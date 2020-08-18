Fall Guys Server down: Maintenance details and status

Fall Guys is currently one of the most popular games on the internet, with a massive fan following. Having been launched at the start of this month, the game has exceeded all expectations, emerging as a serious contender to the likes of Fortnite and Valorant.

As the game's popularity soars, so do expectations and the need for regular, timely updates.

Currently, the Fall Guys servers are down, as tweeted by their official Twitter handle:

HOOT! We're going to have a short maintenance window at about 10:00AM BST. We'll be back online as quick as we can! #beeftweaks — Fall Guys Server Owl (@FallGuysOwl) August 18, 2020

When will Fall Guys servers be back?

While the officials work on the maintenance, the servers have reportedly been down since 10 AM BST (2:30 PM IST). Such maintenance windows often precede new updates.

There have been demands from the online community to introduce new Fall Guys updates, akin to the frequent update style of Fortnite. It remains to be seen if anything is added in-game, once the servers are back up, or if it was just a routine maintenance.

Due to the servers being down, players are reportedly unable to queue up for a match, as the matchmaking gets affected.

Earlier this month, Fall Guys officials had to take the servers down and stall matchmaking to ensure enhancements to the game, but it was up and running soon enough.

The game recently added the Jump Showdown mini-map as part of it's latest update, in addition to several other bug fixes.

Often, confusion ensues over whether Fall Guys servers are actually down or not, and the best way to know for sure is to follow their Twitter handle.

For regular updates related to the game's servers, you can follow the Fall Guys Server Owl Twitter handle.

The latest tweet has hinted at servers being up and running soon enough, so expect matchmaking to resume shortly:

HOOOOT! HOOT! HOOT! HOOT! HOOT! HOOOOT! HOOOOT! HOOT! HOOOOT! HOOT! HOOOOT! HOOT! HOOOOT! HOOOOT! HOOOOT! HOOOOT! HOOOOT! HOOT! HOOT! HOOOOT! HOOT! HOOT! HOOT! HOOT! HOOOOT! HOOT! HOOT! ❤️ Thanks for waiting! #crypticbeef — Fall Guys Server Owl (@FallGuysOwl) August 18, 2020

