Fall Guys: Terrorize other players with the Godzilla skin

Brace yourselves, Godzilla is coming to Fall Guys on the 3rd of November this year. With the second season already underway, Fall Guys has a new set of updates lined up.

As per their website, Fall Guys season 2 relies heavily on a medieval theme. The stages and skins are set to follow suit as well. There are more skins and rounds that the developers are yet to add to the game too.

A few mini-games were added to the fray, in addition to a party falling feature that was introduced. Party falling allows you to fall with your friends if they are in your party. New features and emotes have also been added, while the PS4 version now supports 60fps frame rate.

Do people really want Godzilla in Fall Guys?

For most people, Fall guys is pretty much dead a game. Initially, it did have a good fan following, but several issues have since cropped up, thereby reducing its general popularity considerably. Many people have even asked the question - did Among Us kill Fall Guys?

Here's how Twitter reacted to the announcement of the Godzilla skin.

dead game — raged (@ragedd_) October 27, 2020

BRUH YES — JoyconSensei (@NintendoKid92) October 27, 2020

As you can see, Twitter was somewhat divided when it came to Fall Guys and it's new skin. Whether this comes as a breath of fresh air to the game or not, is something that remains to be seen.

What Fall Guys needs right now is to expand to other platforms as well. People on XBox, Switch and mobiles are missing out on this refreshing game. Very recently, a mobile version of Fall Guys was announced, but that won't hit the markets anytime soon, not before 2021 kicks off at least.

A lot of other issues, like unstable servers and hackers, have plagued game. But, the developers have come forward to address the issues and are working on most of the problems, if that haven't been solved already.

The Godzilla skin on Fall Guys will be available for a very short time, so it's better you start gathering those crowns right away!