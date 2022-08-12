Fall Guys x Sonic the Hedgehog: Event dates, new costumes, rewards, and more

Sonic, the Hedgehog event in Fall Guys, is underway at the mark of August 11, and players can now participate in different themed events, earn new prizes and have lots of fun.

This is the second time the popular battle royale has collaborated with the blue-skinned Hedgehog and SEGA. There's no shortage of events and rewards as part of the celebration, as a piece of earlier leaked information has turned out to be true.

Fall Guys had a relaunch in June when the game became free-to-play. After an acquisition by Epic Games, it has also made its debut on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Cross-play and cross-progression are also available.

To make matters even better, the Sonic the Hedgehog event is excellent for many new players. It was one of the earliest collaborations since the game's release in 2020.

Sonic the Hedgehog returns as part of a new limited-time event in Fall Guys

There was an earlier rumor about a potential event themed around Sonic the Hedgehog, which was scheduled to come in Fall Guys. This has happened exactly as predicted, and players can now enjoy the limited-time event, which started on August 11.

Players have until August 15 before the event expires, so they need to participate in the event right away. There are different themed events with quest rewards containing different cosmetic items.

The new event comes in line with an announcement in June to mark the celebration of 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog. In a live stream, SEGA announced the introduction of Tails and the return of older characters' costumes.

There are different challenge events in which players can participate to earn rewards. Players can earn kudos, which can later be used to unlock more rewards. The costumes seem reserved for the in-game store; the only way to unlock them is by making a premium purchase.

There's also a new stage that players can try out, inspired by the Green Hill Zone. Talking of costumes, Fall Guys players can access costumes inspired by characters like Sonic, Super Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Robotnik.

All these costumes can be purchased until the event is live, so players need to hurry if they're interested in buying any or all of them.

As for the quest rewards, there's a wide variety of cosmetic items to choose from. All of them can be earned by completing the challenge quests, and players can earn emotes, new nameplates and more as they go on doing the quests.

Every platform can enjoy all the events and rewards of the Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration. As mentioned above, Fall Guys arrived on Nintendo Switch and Xbox in June. The game allows players to carry their progression from one platform to another if they use the same account.

Additionally, they can opt to play with friends and foes on different platforms to make matters more interesting. Since going free-to-play, the game has regained much of its early popularity and plenty of new players.

