5 best free games to play before BGMI Lite's potential release date announcement

The craving for BGMI Lite has been going through the roof lately. PUBG Mobile Lite fans who were devastated when the game was banned are eager to try the lighter version of the immensely popular, BGMI.

The main reason for wanting BGMI Lite is device compatibility. However, it is yet to hit the stage. Needless to say, players are becoming increasingly ecstatic with anticipation.

To quell their intrigue, players can pick from the following free Android games given below.

5 free games to enjoy before the arrival of BGMI Lite

1) Garena Free Fire: Booyah Day

Free Fire is the biggest competitor of BGMI in India. Even if the game mechanics are very different, players can still enjoy some good old battle royale combat.

Potential players of BGMI Lite will be delighted as the game is compatible with low-end devices. Coupled with that, the recent Free Fire X Venom 2 collaboration is giving away some exciting rewards.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

From the backdrop to gameplay, the title is strikingly similar to BGMI Lite. The game has a good arsenal of weapons for players to use.

Along with that, there are also vehicles that can be used to traverse the map. Players can head over to the Google Play Store and download it from here.

3) Battle Royale 3D: Warrio63

Similar to BGMI Lite, this battle royale game is also compatible with low-end devices. Each match lasts for around 15 minutes.

Compared to other titles on this list, this one doesn't need a large amount of storage. Players can click here to download the game.

4) Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Although its gameplay is similar to BGMI Lite, the game incorporates block-like characters akin to Minecraft. The title has pixel guns that can be used to eliminate enemies.

From battle royale to PvP, players can take part in exciting matches. The game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.

5) Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

The game's mechanics revolve around the concept of shooting and survival. It incorporates an easy and tactful control system, a feature which is also expected in BGMI Lite.

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter also comes with the auto shooting feature, making it a good choice for beginners. Players can choose from over thirty different types of weapons offered by the game.

With anticipation building around the arrival of BGMI Lite, players are vying for an alternative in the interim. The aforementioned games are more than capable of holding their interests.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other.

