Fallout 4 Railroad HQ Location: How to follow the Freedom Trail

Fallout 4’s Railroad faction is all about stopping the Institute and aiding the Synths being created there. However, like the real-world Underground Railroad, it’s an incredibly challenging thing to uncover. The collaborators working together to keep Synths safe won't openly advertise that they exist - that would only invite doom upon them as a group and foil the cause.

However, there are a few ways you can get started and participate in the Railroad faction’s work in Fallout 4. With the next-gen update coming soon to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, there’s never been a better time to explore post-apocalypse Boston. Let’s dive in and help you find this faction.

All the places you can pick up the Freedom Trail quest in Fallout 4

The Freedom Trail begins here (Image via Bethesda)

What’s interesting about the Freedom Trail in Fallout 4 is that you can take on this quest to join the Railroad faction in so many different ways. This is primarily done in one of two locations: Diamond City or Goodneighbor. For example, in Goodneight, you can head upstairs to KL-E-0’s shop to find a copy of the Join the Railroad holotape.

There’s a pair of these in the Old State House as well of Goodneighbor and in Hotel Rexford’s ladies' bathroom. There are no shortages of this holotape. Listening to it will activate this quest, so you can follow the “Freedom Trail”.

While in Diamond City, you can listen in on someone’s conversation outside of the Valentine Detective Agency, who happen to mention the Railroad. It can also come up in conversation with the Diamond City security. Finally, speaking to Piper (Diamond City - Publick Occurrences) and Amari (Goodneighbor - Memory Den) can both lead you to this Fallout 4 faction.

How to join the Railroad faction in Fallout 4

Here's where the Old North Church is, if you want to skip all the exploration (Image via Bethesda)

Taking part in any of those conversations or holotapes in Fallout 4 will lead you to the Freedom Trail, and ultimately, the Railroad faction. In this case, it’s a literal trail of red bricks that form a mostly unbroken line. It will take players to several Boston landmarks, each with a “Freedom Trail” seal on the ground. Their locations can be found below:

Seal 7A: Boston Common, near the Tour Bot

Boston Common, near the Tour Bot Seal 4L: In front of the Massachusets State House

In front of the Massachusets State House Seal 4A: At the entrance to the Old Granary

At the entrance to the Old Granary Seal 60: The Old State House, near the entrance to Goodneighbor

The Old State House, near the entrance to Goodneighbor Seal 3I In front of Old Corner Bookstore

In front of Old Corner Bookstore Seal 5R Faneuil Hall

Faneuil Hall Seal 8D: In front of Paul Revere’s House

In front of Paul Revere’s House Seal 1R: A the Old North Church

However, you don’t have to take part in any of this if you don’t want to. It’s a nice way to immerse yourself in the world, but you don’t need to if you want to join this faction. All you have to do is go directly to the Old North Church. You can see the location in the image above, northeast of Faneuil Hall.

Once inside, you’ll likely have to deal with a few ghouls, so use whichever powerful character build you prefer and take them out. You’ll head down into the catacombs of the church, and that’s where you will see one more Freedom Trail seal in Fallout 4.

It has an arrow on it and can be rotated. Rotate the dial so it spells RAILROAD, one letter at a time. If you mess up even once, you have to start over. Completing this puzzle will let you in to see Desdemona, the leader of this Fallout 4 faction. After the conversation, Deacon will vouch for the player.

Once the conversation with Desdemona is completed, players will immediately begin the Tradecraft quest, which recruits them to this faction.

After completing Road to Freedom, which concluded at the end of the Freedom Trail, players can work towards saving the Synths from their plight at The Institute.

