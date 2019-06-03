Fallout 76: Bethesda was expecting "rough reception" for the game at launch according to Todd Howard

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 had a bumpy launch back in November of last year. The game was riddled with bugs and glitches that made the game almost unplayable, adding to that were the new network issues, frame rate drops on all platforms and much more such issues. The game also received a Metacritic score of 52 on PC, making it not just an all-time low for the company's history, but also the first BGS game after Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind to not win a Game of the year award, which released way back in 2002.

Apparently, Bethesda was pretty much aware of the road Fallout 76 was headed towards during its launch as Todd Howard-Director and Executive Producer at BGS recently confirmed via a snippet of IGN' Unfiltered Podcast, full episode of which will premiere on June 4.

That was a very difficult development on that game to get it where it was, We were ready for...a lot of those difficulties that ended up on the screen. We knew, hey look, this is not the type of game that people are used to from us and we're going to get some criticism on it. A lot of that is very well-deserved criticism.

Howard further went on to express his thoughts regarding Fallout 76's future and how the game is changing after listening to player feedback.

We felt strongly this is a game we want to play, this is something we really want to do, and all of the games like this...there's a difficult period when you launch. It's not how you launch, it's what it becomes, and I couldn't be prouder of the team that's worked on it.

Fallout 76's Wild Appalachia recently came to an end which added brought quite a fruitful stuffs to the game such as addition of a player vending machine as a wide varierty of quests and events.

You can check the entire Fallout 76 roadmap planned for this year here.

