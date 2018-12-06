Fallout 76 News: Bethesda's Canvas Bag Support accidentally releases personal information of players

As if there weren't enough issues with the launch of Fallout 76, a recent bug released critical information

Bethesda looked to be making some good headway in regaining support from their fanbase. After players felt cheated when receiving a cheap nylon bag instead of the canvas bag advertised along with the $200 Power Armor Edition of Fallout 76, the company didn't exactly start off on the right foot.

Originally the company said they hadn't really planned on doing anything about the situation, then to attempt to ease the concerns of their customers offered all players that purchased the special edition 500 atoms...which could barely get you anything in game. However, Bethesda finally decided to do the right thing and offered customers a chance to trade in their nylon bag for the one advertised originally.

All they had to do was go to the website and write up a support ticket. It seemed like Bethesda was finally on the right track. However, in this rollercoaster of a situation, the company's good intentions immediately backfired.

Kotaku reported that there's a bug in the support ticket system, specifically involving the nylon bag controversy. Some of the customers that submitted tickets found out that they'd been given access to parts of the company's support system. This meant that they were able to see the personal information of customers who had used the site.

Reddit user Jessiepie revealed that she'd been receiving support tickets from those wanting to replace the nylon bag, which included the emails, home addresses, and more.

I am receiving every single one of your support tickets on my Bethesda account. Mostly it’s your receipts for you power armor set requesting a new bag. These receipts contain all your info. Your email and home address and the card you used to buy this extremely glitched game.

Twitter user Jessie Tracy also tweeted at Bethesda, showing proof of the whole fiasco.

@BethesdaSupport I am receiving other people's support tickets on my @bethesda account. I have numerous people receipts for power armor set that includes their email & home address and the type of card used. This is not good, right? #Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/KUpGCNfIF0 — Jessie Tracy (@JesscaTracy9) December 5, 2018

Bethesda has fixed the problem, but the damage has already been done. It's incredible to see just how poorly Fallout 76's launch has gone.

Who knows exactly how many people were affected by this bug, and what kind of situation could arise if the information of the customers fell into the wrong hands.

