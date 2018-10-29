×
Fallout 76 News: The official Live Action trailer is finally here

Soham Narendra Rane
CONTRIBUTOR
News
21   //    29 Oct 2018, 17:26 IST

The much awaited trailer is here
The much awaited trailer is here

Bethesda Softworks sports is quite a successful arsenal of games that have managed to create ripples of every kind across the gaming community. The company is a staple of the gaming scene as it has been around since 1986 when Christopher Weaver launched it. Today, the company is worth nearly $3 billion, and after the amazing success that has been the Fallout series, we now have its latest installment releasing on 14th of November.

The ninth installment in the Fallout series, Fallout 76 is an upcoming online multiplayer action role-playing video game developed by Bethesda Game Studios. Following the success of Fallout 4, Bethesda has now decided to jump into the multiplayer scene and make the same magic that has defined the Fallout series happen.

Fallout 76 launches on November 14 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players who pre-order the game can play earlier than others in a limited-time beta. The progress made by players in the beta will be carry forwarded to the main game at launch.

It was recently announced that the game will have microtransactions. However, Pete Hines, Bethesda's boss, says that players shouldn't worry about them as the game will certainly not be pay-to-win.

Speaking about it, he had this to say:

"All the content we ever put out for Fallout 76--all the DLC, all the post-launch stuff--is going to be free. That's important. And to say, the Atomic shop is cosmetic stuff. To make sure folks understand--look there's a line.
There are people who have crossed it, but we're going to stay on the right side of it in terms of the things you can spend money on and how this stuff works and what you're getting for your $60.

Coming back to the game, the live-action trailer for it is now out. You can watch it here:

Soham Narendra Rane
CONTRIBUTOR
I write about games and stuff.
Contact Us Advertise with Us