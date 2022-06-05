"This guy will be forever a genius:" Fans are awestruck as Tense hits two insane AWP shots in a row in CS:GO

A clip from Tense198_v2's latest stream is turning heads in the CS:GO community. Given that the game has been around for nearly a decade, with millions of people logging in every day, it is surprising that some moments can still elicit this much of a reaction from fans.

The streamer has garnered nearly 500,000 followers on Twitch since he started streaming by almost exclusively playing Counter Strike on his channel. In his latest clip, he is seen wielding an AWP in a 4v4 situation, with the clock ticking away fast.

Read on to find out how Tense handled the situation and how fans are reacting to the same.

How did Tense get 3 kills in 6 seconds in CS: GO?

In situations like a close ranked match that the streamer was playing, with the scoreboard at 17-16, players generally tend to play safe and with their team. Tense, however, had other ideas when he bought an AWP and pushed a different angle from his team.

While jumping into a window from the top, the streamer took a shot at a passing enemy in midair, and the bullet somehow connected to the enemy.

The streamer himself was shocked and it took a second for him to register that he had got a kill by a flying bullet he shot while in mid-air. As per the mechanics of most PvP FPS games like CS and Valorant, standing still and shooting is the only effective way to land one's shots.

It is almost unheard of for a jump shot to connect, especially one from a sniper rifle like an AWP.

After recovering from the shock of the first hit, the streamer took some jiggle peeks towards approaching enemies from the window. The streamer fired another bullet toward the enemy caught in his crosshairs.

In a second shocking instance, following the midair shot, this second shot ended up killing two people, one the streamer was aiming for and another who was taking cover in the wall behind his opponent.

Getting a collat (two kills in one bullet) from that distance while jiggle peeking is almost as big an achievement. The overjoyed streamer was celebrating when a teammate killed the last enemy and secured the round.

A clip of the streamer raging became a popular meme some years back, so fans obviously referenced the meme first when reacting to the clip.

Rampant cheating and the use of third-party software being an ongoing issue for CS players, the streamer's opponents accused him of cheating. Some fans related to the sentiment of Tense's opponents.

The crazy shots in Tense's viral clip motivated one user to share a memory of their own achievements back in the day.

Tense is a popular Twitch streamer known for the insane aim he shows off in frequent CS:GO streams on his channel. Although he has not played professionally thus far, his fans often compare him to the top pros in CS esports.

