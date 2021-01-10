Corpse Husband "Name reveal" has fans confused - Here is what really happened

During a recent Among Us stream, some of Corpse Husband’s viewers thought that he had done a "name reveal." It was later revealed that a fan had requested Corpse to pronounce his name.

Corpse Husband was playing with internet personalities, namely Felix “PewDiePie” Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, Thomas “Sykkuno,” and Lily “LilyPicho” Ki.

While the group was engaging with one another and having a good time, one of Corpse Husband’s viewers wanted him to pronounce their name.

The fan’s name was Maliki, and Corpse Husband pronounced it as “Malachi.” Quite a few of his fans and even YouTuber “Corpse Husband Clips” misread this information and thought their favorite YouTuber had just revealed his first name.

Corpse Husband’s alleged name reveal is not what fans thought

Although most fans weren't misinformed, some were under the impression that Corpse Husband had just revealed his first name.

These fans thought that “Malachi” was his own first name. This might have happened because many fans are desperate to learn more about Corpse Husband and were ready to believe anything at this point.

Despite Corpse Husband’s ever-growing stock on the internet, he has managed to maintain his privacy. At this point, it's fair to suggest that h will only reveal personal details of his own volition.

Many fans blamed YouTuber “Corpse Husband Clips” for causing all the confusion, and some even accused the YouTuber of “clickbait.”

The YouTuber then apologized via a comment and explained that he thought Corpse Husband had just revealed his real name.

Corpse Husband has revealed other matters of his personal life in streams and portrayed himself as quite a vulnerable figure due to his illnesses and rough childhood. He's unlikely to reveal his identity by mistake, having carefully cultivated his internet persona in the last few years.