Fans console Ninja after he shares a TikTok mocking his New Year's Eve flossing fail

Popular Fortnite pro Tyler "Ninja" Blevins recently indulged in a bit of self-deprecating humour by sharing a TikTok video on Twitter, which mocked his 2018 New Year's Eve flossing fail.

For the poster boy of Epic Games' Fortnite, the year 2018 ended on a rather forgettable note, after his attempts at riling up the crowd at New York's Time Square ended up backfiring quite miserably.

In the midst of a heavy downpour, Ninja tried his best to get the crowd grooving along with him by doing his trademark dance "The Floss," only to be greeted with a severe lack of enthusiasm.

Till this very day, the scars of that forgettable night seem to continue to haunt him, as referenced in his latest TikTok video, which pokes fun at his gaffe:

Seemed like a really good idea at the time ☹️ pic.twitter.com/tglaCyUylV — Ninja (@Ninja) February 25, 2021

In the short TikTok video, Ninja can be seen on a split screen alongside two girls. As he proceeds to share his idea of having everyone floss on New Year's, he is interrupted with cries of laughter from them, which prompts him to leave in disappointment.

In light of his self-mockery, several of his fans proceeded to hilariously console him in the comments section.

Twitter reacts to Ninja's hilarious self-troll

On the 31st of December 2018, Twitch hosted an exclusive event titled "Ninja x Twitch", which was broadcast from the centre of Times Square in New York.

The success of the event was overshadowed by one awkward moment which took place when Ninja failed at making the Times Square crowd floss with him.

Word of advice



Dont try to get 1 million New Yorkers to dance in the rain on new years. Trust me. — Ninja (@Ninja) January 1, 2019

Soon after the clip went viral on social media, his line "I'm not seeing enough movement" went on to become iconic and served as fodder for several memes.

Cut to two years later, and Ninja still seems to be trolling himself over the epic fail. However, several of his fans were emphatetic, as they consoled him by offering to floss for him:

I'm still waiting for the movement. It's gonna be okay. 🫂 — DrLupo (@DrLupo) February 25, 2021

2020 was a result of nobody dancing to ninjas floss pic.twitter.com/YpyXkl0wvt — Benji (@benisgarbage) February 25, 2021

If it wasn’t raining that day I would’ve came brother I would’ve came 😢 — LG Allenownz (@Allenownz) February 25, 2021

I would have flossed for you Ninja — elpws (@ELPWSwastaken) February 25, 2021

ninja if i were there i would floss — Jackiee (@exJackiee) February 25, 2021

Everyone should do take the L and floss at new years pic.twitter.com/KlE9IW8xF3 — CrazyLGamer (@CrazyLGamer) February 25, 2021

If there's a million people flossing, I am one of them. If there's a hundred people flossing, I am one of them. If there's no one flossing, then I am dead. — elesarr (@Elesarr_) February 25, 2021

I floss every morning 😁🌽 — #LGjainormis 🌽 (@jainormis) February 25, 2021

It's because we didn't floss that 2020 happened like it did. We learned our lessson Ninja — Krencher (@Krencherr) February 25, 2021

Starting a petition for us all to floss this year for Ninj — NorCal Dramatic (@TheDramaticPaus) February 25, 2021

NOOOOOOOO i flossed in spirit ninja i promise ;v; 💙 — ⭐️ butters 🍜 (@NoisyButters) February 25, 2021

its ok ninja everyone wishes they flossed now — mau (@mxuie) February 25, 2021

Poor Ninja.. all he wanted was to see enough movement... — OpTic Create (@AARONCREATE) February 25, 2021

Ninja's recent "self-burn" resulted in several more such replies, with fans enjoying the fact that the streamer is capable of seeing the funny side of things, till this very day.