Fans divided as Bethesda officially joins Xbox 

Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda has finally been approved, but that means a big hit to Sony fans.

Microsoft bought Bethesda for $ 7.5 Billion and is now approved to take complete control. This deal means that Microsoft will own Bethesda, Zenimax, and all of the sub studios owned by them like Dishonored developer Arkane, Wolfenstein studio MachineGames, Doom creator id Software, and The Evil Within studio Tango Gameworks.

The real winners in Microsoft's Bethesda acquisition are actually the Xbox Game Pass subscribers pic.twitter.com/8LB8CQFCnq — OldschoolGamer🎮1223🕹 (@KirkRooster) March 8, 2021

Xbox and PC players were very happy. Bethesda is moving in a new direction, and after the fallout 76 controversy, they'll now have a publisher dedicated to making sure their games and sales are top-quality.

I'm curious as to why PlayStation Groupies are asking if these Bethesda Games will be exclusive.



Don't y'all own high end gaming PCs already? Could of sworn y'all were playing Xbox games on PC already. pic.twitter.com/d648jxO077 — JAYROCK 🕗 (@_JaY_R0ck_) March 8, 2021

Many PlayStation users took to Twitter to show their disdain. This is a divided issue because PlayStation has been doing very well this console generation, and this will mean that PlayStation users will not have the next Fallout or Elder Scrolls.

Gonna be hoping for some halo x doom stuff soon pic.twitter.com/gxac3ojycw — AmusedFrag (@AgentAim1) March 9, 2021

Phil Spencer has confirmed that the new Bethesda games will be Xbox and PC exclusive. This strikes a big blow to the future of Sony’s upper hand in the console war between Sony and Microsoft.

I'm literally in panic mode rn. BETHESDA IS EXCLUSIVE. It's confirmed pic.twitter.com/1KaVQu1Zj6 — Nobody_kix ❎#XBTCHILL❎ (@KixNobody) March 9, 2021

Todd Howard, the face of Bethesda for many years released his own statement apart from Pete Hinds’ statement and Phil Spencer’s statement.

Deal is done.



Focus will revolve around bringing Bethesda games into Game Pass + showcasing the diversity and strength of the multiple studios and how they will contribute to Xbox Games Studios pipeline over the next few years.



In Summary: Game Pass + IP + Content https://t.co/Fqm51Wg3fR — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 9, 2021

It is still uncertain what games Bethesda will release now that Microsoft has taken over its funding, but based on how much content Mojang released after it was bought by Microsoft, fans should expect a lot to come.

This does not mean that Microsoft will be micromanaging Bethesda like other publishers

Microsoft has bought other studios and let them operate without any huge oversight. Mojang, GitHub, and LinkedIn have all run by their own rules since being bought out by Microsoft.

After decades of friendship, we are excited to officially join the Xbox family. 💚 pic.twitter.com/JXAl65QePB — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 9, 2021

This is a huge contrast to EA, which wants total control of how their developers make the games. Where Microsoft wants its developers to just make games however they can, EA very notably forced its developers to all use the Frostbite engine, which made things hard for Bioware’s Dragon Age Inquisition team.

Bethesda has officially joined the Xbox family. pic.twitter.com/Kmfvq643pD — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) March 9, 2021

Despite everything mentioned above, there is no way to know how far Microsoft will go because Bethesda is one of their most notable acquisitions ever.

