Bethesda announces an Indiana Jones game

Gaming giant Bethesda has officially announced a brand new Indiana Jones video game, and the internet can't get enough of it.
This is a monumental decision and has already created a massive stir online. The team at Bethesda announced that they are working on an original new Indiana Jones story, produced by Todd Howard and in collaboration with Lucas Films.
The swashbuckling saga of Henry Jones Jr, aka Indiana Jones, looks all set to be revamped with a new avatar. Fans were quick to draw parallels with another Naughty Dog's Uncharted series.
Popularised by veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones will reportedly arrive as an Xbox exclusive.
The short 30-second teaser is a glorious ode to the Indiana Jones franchise. The lilting background score of John Williams is magnificently brought to life.
Featuring shorts of Indiana's iconic fedora and bullwhip, the teaser screams nostalgia. Fans are instantly transported back to 1981, when Harrison Ford first stepped into the shoes of the beloved globe-trotting archaeologist. The actor would eventually go on to become one of Hollywood's most iconic leading men.
The game is being developed by Machine Games, the studio behind the popular Wolfenstein game series.
One of the first entrants under the newly launched Lucas Film Games division, the Indiana Jones game marks Lucasfilm's first foray into the expansive world of video games.
Set to be an original story, the narrative will reportedly "trace the glory of Indiana Jones, at the height of his career."
While there is no confirmation on whether the game will be an Xbox exclusive, with Bethesda recently being acquired by Microsoft, all signs certainly seem to be pointing towards exclusivity.
With Indiana Jones making an unexpected return to the world of video games, fans had a field day as they took to Twitter to convey their excitement.
With players having extremely fond memories of the iconic Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis video game, fans will certainly be eager to see what Bethesda and Machine Games have up their sleeves.
As Tom Holland gears up to star in a movie adaptation of Uncharted, it looks like 2021 is set to be an absolute thrill ride for fans of the explorer genre. Indiana Jones is back.
Published 12 Jan 2021, 23:53 IST