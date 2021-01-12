Bethesda announces an Indiana Jones game

Gaming giant Bethesda has officially announced a brand new Indiana Jones video game, and the internet can't get enough of it.

This is a monumental decision and has already created a massive stir online. The team at Bethesda announced that they are working on an original new Indiana Jones story, produced by Todd Howard and in collaboration with Lucas Films.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

The swashbuckling saga of Henry Jones Jr, aka Indiana Jones, looks all set to be revamped with a new avatar. Fans were quick to draw parallels with another Naughty Dog's Uncharted series.

Popularised by veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones will reportedly arrive as an Xbox exclusive.

Bethesda is developing an Indiana Jones video game

The short 30-second teaser is a glorious ode to the Indiana Jones franchise. The lilting background score of John Williams is magnificently brought to life.

Featuring shorts of Indiana's iconic fedora and bullwhip, the teaser screams nostalgia. Fans are instantly transported back to 1981, when Harrison Ford first stepped into the shoes of the beloved globe-trotting archaeologist. The actor would eventually go on to become one of Hollywood's most iconic leading men.

The game is being developed by Machine Games, the studio behind the popular Wolfenstein game series.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is being developed by the award-winning studio, @MachineGames, and executive produced by game industry icon Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios. Learn more at https://t.co/cfr49ZN4ei. https://t.co/iUpMVlnC1O — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 12, 2021

One of the first entrants under the newly launched Lucas Film Games division, the Indiana Jones game marks Lucasfilm's first foray into the expansive world of video games.

Set to be an original story, the narrative will reportedly "trace the glory of Indiana Jones, at the height of his career."

While there is no confirmation on whether the game will be an Xbox exclusive, with Bethesda recently being acquired by Microsoft, all signs certainly seem to be pointing towards exclusivity.

With Indiana Jones making an unexpected return to the world of video games, fans had a field day as they took to Twitter to convey their excitement.

These were some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Xbox has their own Uncharted and it's literally Indiana Jones. https://t.co/6Rt2JU7tXR — Blessing Adeoye Jr. (@BlessingJr) January 12, 2021

Uncharted is now a movie



Indiana Jones is a video game



We have come full circle — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 12, 2021

That INDIANA JONES game trailer indicates dude is headed to Rome (specifically the Vatican) and if this game doesn't allow us to use Indy's whip to fight the Pope in a giant mech so help me god — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 12, 2021

All I'm asking for is that the Indiana Jones game gives us this as a skin



you could say I'm jonesing for it pic.twitter.com/1H7h4tpKu4 — himboist (@kamilumin) January 12, 2021

When I found out I’m going to be able to fire up a New Indiana Jones game on the Most Powerful Console ever... pic.twitter.com/NbtSwAZAVm — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) January 12, 2021

Hello Bethesda,

Hello Game Pass,

Hello Day One of Indiana Jones pic.twitter.com/tQatPvIKT8 — Git Gud at Game Design (@U_S_Ace) January 12, 2021

it's the year 2021.



folks are excited for the Uncharted movie,

and the Indiana Jones video game. pic.twitter.com/UUibSTpzoW — danomak (@danomak) January 12, 2021

First a new 007 game and now this :D childhood dreams are true again loved the old 007 games and Emperor's Tomb was my favourite Indiana Jones game! https://t.co/KHUX0Cxupa — alfluck99 (@alfdogg99) January 12, 2021

An Indiana Jones game by Bethesda? pic.twitter.com/5AspjBKKSX — PC™ 2K21 (@pcwzrd13) January 12, 2021

Machine games making an Indiana Jones game... pic.twitter.com/DLB7BkHKAF — Josh H. (@CoffinSkate94) January 12, 2021

Day 1 on Gamepass pic.twitter.com/l35RRISSu4 — JAYROCK 🕗 (@_JaY_R0ck_) January 12, 2021

With players having extremely fond memories of the iconic Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis video game, fans will certainly be eager to see what Bethesda and Machine Games have up their sleeves.

As Tom Holland gears up to star in a movie adaptation of Uncharted, it looks like 2021 is set to be an absolute thrill ride for fans of the explorer genre. Indiana Jones is back.