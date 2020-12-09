Fans flood Twitter with memes as PUBG Mobile India gets delayed; developers yet to announce official release date

Not a day goes by for PUBG Mobile fans in India without scouring the internet for an official statement regarding its (re)release.

Fans were hit with thoroughly disheartening news when the game was banned in the country along with several other apps earlier this year. The suspension was one that the community dreaded for a long time, as the previous wave of bans had somehow left PUBG Mobile unscathed.

After months without any hope of a return, the powers that be at Krafton Inc and PUBG Corporation made some sweeping changes, resulting in a positive development for fans. The game was seemingly thrown a lifeline, and the possibility of a comeback now seemed way more likely.

PUBG Mobile India came into existence, and fans were delighted to have a confirmation on the game's return. But now, weeks later, crickets have begun to sound as fans are still in the dark as to the official release date of this iteration.

Fans take to Twitter with memes as PUBG Mobile India's official release date still not announced

Memes are now the instrument of voicing either dissatisfaction, appreciation, frustration, or just about every emotion there is. The internet simply wouldn't be what it is without the abundance of memes at every turn.

True to fashion, Twitter is now playing host to a wave of memes as fans have expressed their dissatisfaction at being left in the dark about the release of the game.

A kid asking me for the 100th ye PUBG mobile vapas kab aayega.



Frustrated me:-#PubgMobileIndia pic.twitter.com/8gYJNYbL2J — BeardedMemer (@BeardedMemer) December 3, 2020

Me waiting for pubg mobile India to get released... pic.twitter.com/ir6NpoEj9i — saswat mishra (@skmishra619) December 4, 2020

Yrr ye #pubgmobileindia 🇮🇳 kb launch hoga yrr?



Meanwhile pubg 🇮🇳 😏 : pic.twitter.com/oX7JHRiGDI — 🇮🇳 ritesh diwan 🇮🇳 (@the_savage_143) December 1, 2020

FAU-G is almost here. But still waiting for PUBG Mobile - India like...#FAUG #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/fsutQyD3xW — Jawed Huda (@jawed001) November 30, 2020

#PUBGMOBILE

Nobody

Gamers waiting for PUBG india be like:- pic.twitter.com/cG4wSPUNBB — Pulkit (@RT_de_de) December 7, 2020

If Pubg India will launch in the same day Of launching FAUG

Then Pubg to FAUG be like : pic.twitter.com/jJJ9AQVotF — Mistermemebaz (@mistermemebaz) November 28, 2020

Waiting and waiting for #pubgindia from 2 months



Me : pic.twitter.com/FzUG2u0O1A — Rohan (@itz_rohan_69) November 30, 2020

PUBG Mobile makes up for much of the country's current gaming ecosystem and has helped competitive gaming find a foothold as well. Along with competitive esports, the game has been instrumental in making streaming a viable option in India.

Therefore, it isn't too surprising to see how passionately fans are waiting for their favorite battle royale game to make a return.

