Fans nostalgic after classic Halo servers officially shut down on Xbox 360

It’s a sad time for Halo fans, as the legacy Halo servers from the Xbox 360 era have gone down. Fans of the classic shooters can still play the game, but the days of online matches have ended.
January 13 2022 was the final day Xbox 360 matches were held online, and fans worldwide mourned the loss. It’s the end of an era for FPS fans, and across social media, Halo players shared their thoughts and memories.
Online Halo is gone but never forgotten
Everyone from competitive pros to longtime casual fans gave a final salute to the Xbox 360 servers that held fond memories. One of the most well-known FPS players, Jack “CouRage” Dunlop sent his farewell over Twitter, as the servers were going down. It was many players’ first entry into the world of FPS and it captured millions’ attention for years.
Others remembered the memories they had with their family, bonding over Halo 3 as something they dearly loved. Though the servers have only been down for a day, players will never get them back.
Many, though sad about the loss, are warmed by the stories others are telling about their experiences. It’s less about the gameplay, and more about the moments players shared over the past years.
Perhaps the saddest post, a Reddit user linked the last match of the online game on Xbox 360. It’s touching to see so many players come forward about the memories they have of the game.
Many players found themselves reminiscing about the old days. Even though it was the same people playing the same matches, it was always fun, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Others still remind us that the servers are gone, but they’re never forgotten. Players will always have the memories of friends made and moments shared, staying up all night and playing their favorite game.
Not everyone was fortunate enough to play at home daily. Others played at their friends houses but shared the same good times and experiences, and that’s what matters.
So many players came together to reminisce and how important it is that we enjoy these memories, which will never fade.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The tweet that it was all coming to an end impacted millions of gamers around the world. This franchise has touched the lives of so many players, and after fourteen years, the servers are down for good.