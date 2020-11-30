Fans react as developers of FAU-G fail to provide update on November release date

A couple of months ago, the developers of Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) had announced that the highly-anticipated game would be released in November this year, but no exact release date was disclosed.
With the month now coming to an end, fans and players are eager to know about the progress of the game.
In early September, renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced FAU-G in support of the Indian Prime Minster’s Aatmanirbhar Movement. The game is being developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, under the mentorship of the actor.
The game aims to educate players about Indian soldiers’ sacrifices, and 20% of the net revenue would be donated to the BharatKeVeer trust.
Fans react as developers of FAU-G fail to provide an update on November release date
Ever since the announcement was made, players have been eagerly waiting for the release of FAU-G.
The developers even released the trailer of the game on the occasion of Dussehra, featuring a Galwan Valley map. However, it didn’t feature any gameplay footage, which left players a little puzzled.
Without any update about FAU-G’s availability, fans have now taken to social media platforms like Twitter to ask the game's developers about the release date.
Here are some of the tweets:
Recently, an unverified pre-registration page for FAU-G surfaced online, but there was no official word about it from the developers, leaving players even more perplexed.
All players can do at this point is to wait for any official announcement by nCORE Games regarding the release of FAU-G. They can follow them on Twitter receive updates about the game.
To be directed to the Twitter account of nCORE Games, click here.
Also read: Fake FAU-G mobile game applications deleted from Google Play Store