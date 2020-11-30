Fans react as developers of FAU-G fail to provide update on November release date

A couple of months ago, the developers of Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) had announced that the highly-anticipated game would be released in November this year, but no exact release date was disclosed.

With the month now coming to an end, fans and players are eager to know about the progress of the game.

In early September, renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced FAU-G in support of the Indian Prime Minster’s Aatmanirbhar Movement. The game is being developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, under the mentorship of the actor.

The game aims to educate players about Indian soldiers’ sacrifices, and 20% of the net revenue would be donated to the BharatKeVeer trust.

Fans react as developers of FAU-G fail to provide an update on November release date

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

Ever since the announcement was made, players have been eagerly waiting for the release of FAU-G.

The developers even released the trailer of the game on the occasion of Dussehra, featuring a Galwan Valley map. However, it didn’t feature any gameplay footage, which left players a little puzzled.

Without any update about FAU-G’s availability, fans have now taken to social media platforms like Twitter to ask the game's developers about the release date.

Here are some of the tweets:

@nCore_games @vishalgondal Today is 30th Nov, can we expect Fau-G launch today or as they say we Indians are never on time, we are going to prove it right today. — Adhish Rai (@Adhish_Rai) November 30, 2020

@vishalgondal wher is Fau-G

November is end but where is Fau-G — Pravin (@Pravin15317586) November 30, 2020

Will the FAU-G game be released today or not.????? We have been waiting for months to play this game. — Pokemonmaster (@Pokemon88435268) November 30, 2020

Sir FAU-G game kub launch hoga — Abhay Srivastava (@AbhaySr54881122) November 29, 2020

@akshaykumar @vishalgondal @nCore_games Sir where is FAU-G...we r waiting for it since October...as we were bit disappointed with graphics in the trailer of the game but we r damm waiting to play and support but plz do launch the game in November...Jay Hind...Vande Mataram 🇮🇳🙏 — Needy beings (@PhotoCoderr) November 29, 2020

So, today last day of November. Will FAU-G launch today or not? https://t.co/hvTSnFpvmT — Devendra Kumawat (@Devendr16485993) November 30, 2020

fau-g game delayed.....kya kar rhe ho aap😖😣 — Sarthak Singh (@Sarthak33811830) November 29, 2020

Recently, an unverified pre-registration page for FAU-G surfaced online, but there was no official word about it from the developers, leaving players even more perplexed.

All players can do at this point is to wait for any official announcement by nCORE Games regarding the release of FAU-G. They can follow them on Twitter receive updates about the game.

To be directed to the Twitter account of nCORE Games, click here.

