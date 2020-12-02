As PUBG Mobile players anxiously wait for updates on the game's status in India, nCORE Games' indigenous shooter, FAU-G, is gearing up for its release.

According to a directive issued by the Indian Government back in September, PUBG Mobile was banned alongside 117 other Chinese apps.

Soon after the announcement, the Bengaluru-based company, nCore Games, was announced to be developing a made in India shooter called FAU-G, or Fearless and United Guards.

The hype surrounding the game reached a new level on 30th November, when amid much fanfare, nCore Games announced that pre-registrations for the game had officially begun:

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

However, the recent announcements surrounding the PUBG Mobile Indian version's return have led to mixed reactions towards FAU-G online.

Most are looking forward to seeing what the game has in store as a battle royale experience. But a large section of the online community claimed that it would rather wait for PUBG Mobile when it returns to the app stores.

#FAUGGame Pre Registration Started And PUBG Mobile India Also Expected To Launch In December 2020.#FAUG VS #PUBG ? — Tech Takneek (@TechTakneek) November 30, 2020

Twitter remains divided over FAU-G as fans demand return of PUBG Mobile

Ever since FAU-G's announcement, the developers have succeeded in sustaining interest, promising a BR title on par with the best.

Denouncing any association with foreign developers, the description of FAU-G stresses its "Made in India" tag. It also aims to provide players with an experience rooted in Indian culture and ethos.

The official description reads:

"Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country's borders."

"FAU-G is a proudly made in India project from nCore Games that pays tribute to the heroes of our nation's armed forces. Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India's borders."

To ensure that everyone gets access to the game on release, nCORE Games recently started pre-registrations on the Google Play Store via a link:

Image via Google Play store

However, the primary issue most players seem to be having with the game is related to compatibility, as there have been numerous reports of FAU-G not being compatible with various devices.

As a result, several players took to Twitter to call out the game over compatibility issues, asking if PUBG Mobile can run smoothly, why not FAU-G:

#FAUG

In my mobile pubg was supported

But faug showing "not compatible"



pubg players to faug creator: pic.twitter.com/ZgMcyy2WZJ — Jack_parody (@sar6sm) November 30, 2020

What?? Really... I can play PUBG on this device but my device isn't compatible for FAU-G. Aisa kya hai iss game me?? 🙄🙄 @nCore_games @lameboredghini @RealMaxtern #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ld2sDZLwxs — Ashutosh Thakur (@imashut) November 30, 2020

Hey ! @nCore_games Do I Need 16 GB Ram And 1TB Storage With Flagship Class Processor 😅



Why My Phone With 4GB Ram with helio p22 Still Incompatible For This App ?



Disappointing pic.twitter.com/bYYQASS8iQ — Faug Memes (@FauG_Meme) November 30, 2020

#FAUG

Why it is showing this

Pub g was running in my device in hd graphics but this shit is showing this . Anyone has any idea pls comment pic.twitter.com/UJq4vwKXXQ — rodolf virchow (@RodolfVirchow) November 30, 2020

#FAUG This device support pubg mobile. Call of duty games why he not supporting FAU-G why?????😑 pic.twitter.com/BNu3L36vvJ — @iamAniruddh (@Anirudd80435284) November 30, 2020

A few also came up with hilarious memes as FAU-G prepares to take on PUBG Mobile in India:

FAUG pre registration started on play store.. Meanwhile Pubg thinking about comeback#FAUG #PUBG pic.twitter.com/nihZkMPaz0 — Mohit Singhania♻️ (@doctor_chandler) November 30, 2020

PUBG players welcoming #FAUG pre-registration



PUBG be like : pic.twitter.com/mftmkJqVHU — Mr Prince (@Epic__Prince) November 30, 2020

*Pre Resignation For #FAUG Has Started..



*Meanwhile PubG Player Who Still Waiting For #PUBG : pic.twitter.com/C2Gfpb7yGu — Na Man RajPut✨❤ Self Stan Account⚠💯 (@_itzz_rajput_) November 30, 2020

As PUBG Mobile players eagerly wait for official word on the game's return, FAU-G looks set to release soon. The latter will also hope to iron out flaws surrounding pre-registrations that many players seem to be currently facing.