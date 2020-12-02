As PUBG Mobile players anxiously wait for updates on the game's status in India, nCORE Games' indigenous shooter, FAU-G, is gearing up for its release.
According to a directive issued by the Indian Government back in September, PUBG Mobile was banned alongside 117 other Chinese apps.
Soon after the announcement, the Bengaluru-based company, nCore Games, was announced to be developing a made in India shooter called FAU-G, or Fearless and United Guards.
The hype surrounding the game reached a new level on 30th November, when amid much fanfare, nCore Games announced that pre-registrations for the game had officially begun:
However, the recent announcements surrounding the PUBG Mobile Indian version's return have led to mixed reactions towards FAU-G online.
Most are looking forward to seeing what the game has in store as a battle royale experience. But a large section of the online community claimed that it would rather wait for PUBG Mobile when it returns to the app stores.
Twitter remains divided over FAU-G as fans demand return of PUBG Mobile
Ever since FAU-G's announcement, the developers have succeeded in sustaining interest, promising a BR title on par with the best.
Denouncing any association with foreign developers, the description of FAU-G stresses its "Made in India" tag. It also aims to provide players with an experience rooted in Indian culture and ethos.
The official description reads:
"Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country's borders."
"FAU-G is a proudly made in India project from nCore Games that pays tribute to the heroes of our nation's armed forces. Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India's borders."
To ensure that everyone gets access to the game on release, nCORE Games recently started pre-registrations on the Google Play Store via a link:
However, the primary issue most players seem to be having with the game is related to compatibility, as there have been numerous reports of FAU-G not being compatible with various devices.
As a result, several players took to Twitter to call out the game over compatibility issues, asking if PUBG Mobile can run smoothly, why not FAU-G:
A few also came up with hilarious memes as FAU-G prepares to take on PUBG Mobile in India:
As PUBG Mobile players eagerly wait for official word on the game's return, FAU-G looks set to release soon. The latter will also hope to iron out flaws surrounding pre-registrations that many players seem to be currently facing.