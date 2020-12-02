Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Fans react as nCore Games' made in India shooter, FAU-G, might arrive before PUBG Mobile India

Image via Gizmo Times
Image via Gizmo Times
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
ANALYST
Modified 02 Dec 2020, 14:09 IST
Feature
Advertisement

As PUBG Mobile players anxiously wait for updates on the game's status in India, nCORE Games' indigenous shooter, FAU-G, is gearing up for its release.

According to a directive issued by the Indian Government back in September, PUBG Mobile was banned alongside 117 other Chinese apps.

Soon after the announcement, the Bengaluru-based company, nCore Games, was announced to be developing a made in India shooter called FAU-G, or Fearless and United Guards.

The hype surrounding the game reached a new level on 30th November, when amid much fanfare, nCore Games announced that pre-registrations for the game had officially begun:

However, the recent announcements surrounding the PUBG Mobile Indian version's return have led to mixed reactions towards FAU-G online.

Most are looking forward to seeing what the game has in store as a battle royale experience. But a large section of the online community claimed that it would rather wait for PUBG Mobile when it returns to the app stores.

Twitter remains divided over FAU-G as fans demand return of PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

Ever since FAU-G's announcement, the developers have succeeded in sustaining interest, promising a BR title on par with the best.

Denouncing any association with foreign developers, the description of FAU-G stresses its "Made in India" tag. It also aims to provide players with an experience rooted in Indian culture and ethos.

The official description reads:

"Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country's borders."
"FAU-G is a proudly made in India project from nCore Games that pays tribute to the heroes of our nation's armed forces. Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India's borders."

To ensure that everyone gets access to the game on release, nCORE Games recently started pre-registrations on the Google Play Store via a link:

Advertisement
Image via Google Play store
Image via Google Play store

However, the primary issue most players seem to be having with the game is related to compatibility, as there have been numerous reports of FAU-G not being compatible with various devices.

As a result, several players took to Twitter to call out the game over compatibility issues, asking if PUBG Mobile can run smoothly, why not FAU-G:

Advertisement
Advertisement

A few also came up with hilarious memes as FAU-G prepares to take on PUBG Mobile in India:

Advertisement
Advertisement

As PUBG Mobile players eagerly wait for official word on the game's return, FAU-G looks set to release soon. The latter will also hope to iron out flaws surrounding pre-registrations that many players seem to be currently facing.

Published 02 Dec 2020, 14:09 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates FAU-G
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी