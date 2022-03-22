"Twitch = Dictatorship": Fans react to popular Spanish Fortnite streamer TheGrefg's Twitch ban

Today, popular Spanish Fortnite streamer TheGrefg was banned from Twitch, setting his fans into a confused frenzy on Twitter.

David "TheGrefg" is the seventh most followed person on Twitch, making him a well-known internet personality even to those that don't speak the same language. His content mostly consists of playing the popular game Fortnite, a battle royale shooter that recently received a huge update and has been bringing in more players than ever before.

Despite being one of the top earners on the platform, Twitch still handed him a ban today, which was announced on Twitter. The news came from the automated Twitter account StreamerBans, which automatically tweets out an announcement when a streamer is banned or unbanned.

As usual, while the streamer's fans are confused about the actual reason behind his ban, they are actively discussing the probable reason. One user called out the platform for its autocratic behavior.

"Twitch=Dictatorship. You think badly = Ban. You sneak in d*ck = Ban"

Fans give mixed reactions to TheGrefg's Twitch ban

With such a large creator being banned from the site for no confirmed reason, fans swarmed the tweet's thread to try and find answers, asking if anyone knew why such a large creator would get banned.

Many fans theorized that the reason behind the ban was Grefg's stream with the banned creator "Brunenger," which probably violated Twitch's rules on streaming with banned creators.

"Seriously, you banned him because a person came out whose face you couldn't even see, you banned him and he shouldn't have been banned for so long."

"Is it because of Brunenger?"

"There are two options: Either Willyrex was behind the ban, or it was because he streamed with a banned streamer even though he didn't show their face."

"I hope it was because of Brunenger, let's see if that way he stops sucking and getting into places where they don't call him xd. Ah but uploading a video criticizing Twitch. Sigo?"

In the tweet above, the person uses the term "Sigo?" which is an inside joke in Grefg's community, and is used very often in many of the following tweets and in many memes.

While many users joked about TheGrefg's ban, some took issue with Twitch's 'favoritism' by banning some streamers but not banning Hot Tub and ASMR streamers. Many threw insults at Twitch, while others said it was unfair to ban one of their biggest creators.

"The passion of the Twitch staff is to ban people who put their platform at the top and protect the Hot Tub and s*xual ASMR streamers tooth and nail."

"The man who has had the most viewers on a stream by far, banned. And surely for something insignificant."

"They ban grefg when he was one of the streamers who made twitch famous and grefg was one of the ones who achieved the most on this platform and because of an absurd discussion they banned him. Everything is fine with twitch and I want to be a streamer on this platform but let's start to think a bit."

With fans unable to come to a solid conclusion as to why TheGrefg was banned, they'll either have to wait until the streamer makes a statement or until he gets unbanned.

