Fortnite streamer TheGrefg banned from Twitch

In a shocking turn of events, David “TheGrefg” has been banned from Twitch. The popular Spanish streamer, who took the gaming community by storm with his Twitch viewership record, is facing a terrible ban from the purple platform.

However, at the time of writing, the real reason behind this sudden suspension hasn't been cleared out yet. Neither TheGrefg nor Twitch has officially said anything about the matter yet. With this, it seems like players will have to wait a bit longer to know the factual truth behind this issue.

Grefg =) @TheGrefg Así estoy esperando a que abran los servidores: Así estoy esperando a que abran los servidores: https://t.co/nHkcwiT4ac

The variety Spanish streamer is majorly known for his Fortnite streams. However, other than just streaming Fortnite, David also spends time playing Minecraft, Call of Duty and a number of different titles, hence called a variety streamer.

Evidently, the Twitch sensation busted into streaming back in 2020 (after his 1st ban) to shatter the livestream concurrent player record. With an absurd 2.4 million viewers on his livestream, the viral streamer surpassed Fortnite star Ninja's record by 1.3 million.

Despite starting his streaming journey just a couple of years ago, David Martínez was able to become one of the fastest-growing channels on Twitch with record-breaking viewership. Evidently, with over 9.6 million followers on the purple platform, the viral Fortnite streamer has truly made his mark in the streaming industry.

Fans react to TheGrefg's sudden Twitch ban

As expected, the news came as a tremendous shock to his viewers. The majority of his fans took social media to learn more about the suspension. A handful of viewers believe that the reason behind his uncalled ban was the appearance of Brunenger in his recent stream.

To put it simply, Brunegar is currently banned from the purple platform and it is against Twitch's terms and conditions to interact with streamers who have been banned from the platform during livestreams.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

~BENJAMIN~ @Ben9Arcangel @StreamerBans @TheGrefg Es por lo de Brunenger? O por otra cosa?, no creo que sea por su discusión de Twitter con otro streamer , no tendría sentido @StreamerBans @TheGrefg Es por lo de Brunenger? O por otra cosa?, no creo que sea por su discusión de Twitter con otro streamer , no tendría sentido

🗣️ @Walxnbad @StreamerBans @TheGrefg los mejores memes del hilo para que no gasten su tiempo bajando, jaja mira willy chiquito jaja @StreamerBans @TheGrefg los mejores memes del hilo para que no gasten su tiempo bajando, jaja mira willy chiquito jaja https://t.co/1JKyRvs91y

tApSeTT @El_xNadie @HecThorV1 @StreamerBans @TheGrefg Metiéndose dónde no lo llaman? Es un integrante de su equipo Heretics. Normal que quiera dar visibilidad a su caso. Es para el bien de su organización. @HecThorV1 @StreamerBans @TheGrefg Metiéndose dónde no lo llaman? Es un integrante de su equipo Heretics. Normal que quiera dar visibilidad a su caso. Es para el bien de su organización. https://t.co/Y7InPVgGk0

According to StreamerBans, this is David's second ban on Twitch. Earlier, the popular streamer was banned way back in July 2020 for 24 hours. Despite getting banned from Twitch for the second time, his loyal fans are supporting him no matter what.

