Fortnite star TheGrefg breaks Twitch record after amassing 2 million concurrent viewers

Fortnite finally released TheGrefg's skin after a year of having revealed he would get one, and the anticipation brought 2.4 million viewers to his Twitch stream.

EleagueTV held the previous record of 1.1 million concurrent viewers, which was decimated by TheGrefg. This is most likely due to Epic Games and TheGrefg using the long wait to their advantage. Streamers normally receive their skins early, like what happened with PWR Lachlan's skin. His skin was revealed to some streamers as early as a week before the official launch, and even Ninja's skin came out early. But not this one.

Os presento oficialmente...



❤💛 MI SKIN DE FORTNITE 💛❤



Disponible en la Tienda de Fortnite el 16 de Enero.

Código TheGrefg. pic.twitter.com/nk5Fsvmza7 — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) January 11, 2021

TheGrefg had to wait until a set day which was very close to the release day to show the skins off, which was most likely because Epic Games had been building up the anticipation. This hype was enough for many Fortnite fans to eagerly await the stream which TheGrefg said was coming, wherein he would go on to show off his new skin.

Some have reported that Epic Games reached out to him to ask him to delay the stream by another hour or two, just in order to build last-minute anticipation.

Fellow Fortnite Icon Series streamers congratulate TheGrefg on finally receiving his skin

TheGrefg was congratulated on Twitter by many fans and viewers, but most notably were the other alumni of the Icon Series. Ninja and Loserfruit were announced alongside TheGrefg in January of 2020 and they both received their skins soon after. The pair were quick to tweet at TheGrefg to congratulate him on not only receiving his skin, but getting the new record too.

2.4 million live viewers on his Fortnite skin Debut! Congrats @TheGrefg absolute monster and you deserve it 🙌🏻 — Ninja (@Ninja) January 11, 2021

OMG @TheGrefg had 2 million+ live views while revealing his skin!!

🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/UXUN3CSqaO — Loserfruit (@Loserfruit) January 11, 2021

And PWR Lachlan came in next. Lachlan most notably was not in the original line up for the Icon Series and seemed to come out of nowhere to get his skin before TheGrefg.

TheGrefg harbors no ill feelings towards Lachlan and vice versa. It seemed to be a mere twist of fate that Lachlan got his skin first.

Skin looks amazing! Can’t wait to see it in game 🔥 — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) January 12, 2021

TheGrefg waited a year for this moment and deserves every second of happiness, and that record.

