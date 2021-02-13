Fans rejoice as Twitch reveals KomodoHype as the new Pogchamp

Twitch's search for the next PogChamp is officially over. KomodoHype has officially been crowned the new PogChamp. The PogChamp emote is typically used to symbolize excitement or hype.

Following the removal of Gootecks' PogChamp emote, the streaming company mentioned that it'll have a new PogChamp every day.

Twitch changed its mind recently and are now going to stick with KomodoHype as the permanent PogChamp.

Also read: Corpse Husband Billboard: Fans want him to feature at Times Square beside Emma Langevin

KomodoHype confirmed as Twitch's new PogChamp emote

The community has spoken!



Let's fire up the PogChamp Machine and activate the new face of Pog. pic.twitter.com/idQ2cNtMiH — Twitch (@Twitch) February 12, 2021

KomodoHype was revealed as the official face of the PogChamp emote in an hour-long stream titled "The PogChampening."

In close contention was content creator UmiNoKaiju's entry. This entry also accurately portrayed what the PogChamp emote is all about.

The community behind the Komodo Dragon's win has now banded together to celebrate on Twitter. It's jokingly proclaiming "we won."

Advertisement

Here are a few responses on Twitter:

Lizards always win...



unless theyre going against monke — james (@ttvjjustjames) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

all rise for the national anthem amen ✨ pic.twitter.com/YH4HHHnTfM — whomst? (@whomstdveth) February 12, 2021

Looks at this boi. He's happy he's the new face of PogChamp! pic.twitter.com/3HGixXst2s — Crispy (@CrispyMiner) February 12, 2021

LOSERS MALDING



WE WON AND THERES NO GOING BACK pic.twitter.com/Btp2qIuFQV — ɑndrew (@amcco99) February 12, 2021

The original emote featuring Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez was removed by Twitch after issuing the following statement:

We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today.

The Tweet in question was made after Gootecks' response to the violence in The Capitol Hill building on January 6, 2021. Far-right protestors stormed The Capitol Hill building on the day, injuring many innocent lives.

Will there be civil unrest for the woman who was executed inside the Capitol today or will the #MAGAMartyr die in vain?



The video will be aired soon on (banned dot video) & (theresistance dot video) and it sounds pretty gruesome 😔 — gootecks (@gootecks) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

Twitch was quick to remove the controversial figure's face from the PogChamp by opting to continue the spirit of Pog with a new avatar.

Most of the daily PogChamps receive lukewarm responses, but the Twitch community seems quite ecstatic about the latest face. KomodoHype seems to have really struck a chord.

Also read: Twitter wants to cancel Disney Plus after Mandalorian star Gina Carano is fired from the show