Fans still await FAUG's team deathmatch release date announcement

Developer nCORE Games had announced the release of FAUG's team deathmatch mode for June 21st. However, gamers are yet to get hold of the coveted match type in the battle royale game.

Several BR titles have introduced the TDM mode, which is extremely popular among gamers as it packs ruthless action in a short time. The availability of unlimited spawns makes the mode more interesting as gamers are not afraid to engage in face-to-face battles.

nCORE remains silent on the absence of the TDM mode, and players are wondering when FAUG's team deathmatch mode will be released.

FAUG's team deathmatch mode release date face uncertainty

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile back in September 2020 following security issues. The gaming community intensely felt the absence of a proper BR title.

That's when nCore decided to develop FAUG Mobile to capitalize on the absence of PUBG Mobile and gain a significant position in the gaming industry. The hype around FAUG Mobile was immense as it was solely developed in India.

Following the release, FAUG Mobile managed to get a proper audience and created a particular fan base. Its success in the BR segment compelled the developer to try something new for the game.

They decided that gamers should get hold of FAUG's team deathmatch mode. It should be noted that popular battle royale titles such as PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have seen grand success through this mode.

On April 21st, the developers revealed that FAUG's TDM would be released on June 21st. They added that fans would be able to access the beta version of this match type.

The choice between good & evil is within us! On this auspicious day of Ram Navami, we present to u the cinematic teaser of FAU-G’s TDM Mode! Which side are you on?



Beta Release–June21 #FAUG #AtmaNirbharBharat #RamNavami @vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/f4naB5oJCY — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) April 21, 2021

Gamers waited patiently for nCORE to release FAUG's team deathmatch mode on June 21. However, it was reported that the TDM mode was not released, leading to lots of speculation among gamers.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment regarding the absence of the TDM.

Sir today is June21, faug tdm is coming today or have any delay? — Riman (@heyriman) June 21, 2021

Today is 21 June but not yet come faug tdm I'm so sad 😞😞im waiting from long a days for tdm @vishalgondal — Amit kumar (@amitakhil51) June 21, 2021

@nCore_games said that faug TDM MODE beta release on 21june but today is 22 june 😂 ncore game playing — Nitin Tripathi (@NitinTr98117899) June 22, 2021

Sir when FAUG TDM mode is coming, is it coming in this month or not — Magnazarc (@magnazarc) June 22, 2021

Sir please can you tell me where is faug game where is your beta version or it is still developing can you please release date of tdm — Abhishek Halkude (@AbhishekHalkude) June 22, 2021

Sir big fan of faug please tell when will it's tdm update will come — Bhavya Satyadev (@SatyadevBhavya) June 22, 2021

Sir we are waiting for FAUG TDM but our nCore Game only gave expectations not reality, we are waiting for TDM from 6 months and finally we got the TDM beta date on April 21st....that TDM will launch in June 21st but we didn't got the TDM update on June21st May be in june 21st2022 — Alok Rana (@AlokRan33386359) June 22, 2021

Faug is gone guys ncore game doesn't have any priority for faug !! Ek tdm map banane me itna time laga hai !! Game ko improve krte krte toh ye pardada ban jayenge — ANKIT Kumar (@ANKIT_X_KILLER) June 21, 2021

Vishal sir apne kaha th. Ki 21 June ko tdm ajaayega fau-g me to kya hua sir sir jitna pubg free fire badh raha hai vaisi faug bhi badhna chaiye sir ap fau-g ko battle ground banado bahut gamer wait kr rahe hai to please ap meri bat ko samjhenge ya nahi but i support indian game — gaming_faug2020 (@GFaug2020) June 22, 2021

PUBG Mobile has made a comeback in the country following the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The return of the famous BR game has garnered a lot of attention from gamers.

It is uncertain whether the delay in releasing the TDM mode for FAUG Mobile has anything to do with the release of BGMI or not.

The developer is yet to reveal any official statement regarding the absence of the release of this mode. Gamers will have to wait patiently to get hold of any information regarding the same.

