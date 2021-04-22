TDM mode in nCORE Games' FAU-G: Everything we know so far

Ever since FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards was announced, Indian mobile gamers looked forward to it. On January 26, 2021, the game was finally released during the Republic Day of India to evoke a sense of patriotism among the Indian players.

Within 24 hours of its release, the game was downloaded over 5 million times. But unfortunately, FAU-G could not meet the expectations of gamers, and hence it couldn't garner great reviews on the Google Play Store.

However, with the announcement of the new Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode by nCORE Games on February 24, 2021, the expectations of the players were renewed.

Also read: Made-in-India war game, FAU-G, to feature real-world scenarios and experiences of soldiers

Everything we know so far about the TDM mode in nCORE Games' FAU-G

Image via GaMe LoVeRS (YouTube)

Almost a month ago, nCORE Games announced the upcoming TDM mode on their social media accounts. In this mode, players can invite their friends and enjoy the exciting matches offered by FAU-G. The social media post read:

Find your friends, form your squad, fight for freedom! FAU-G’s multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode is coming soon!

Advertisement

At present, players can enjoy the Campaign mode – "Tales of Galwan Valley" in FAU-G. In this mode, players must complete various objectives within a given time frame. They will only be provided with three melee weapons: Axe, Club, and Pipe, to fight off enemies.

The other two modes: "Team Deathmatch" and "Free For All," are yet to be released. Players are hoping for the introduction of more firearms through this mode in FAU-G.

The choice between good & evil is within us! On this auspicious day of Ram Navami, we present to u the cinematic teaser of FAU-G’s TDM Mode! Which side are you on?



Beta Release–June21 #FAUG #AtmaNirbharBharat #RamNavami @vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/f4naB5oJCY — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) April 21, 2021

Yesterday, on the occasion of Ram Navami, nCORE Games released a teaser for the TDM mode in FAU-G and revealed a beta release date.

The exciting 44-second teaser showed that players could have access to more weapons, which can be used to defeat enemies. The beta release of the TDM mode in FAU-G is all set for June 21, 2021.

To download FAU-G, click here.

Also read: 3 best story mode games like FAU-G