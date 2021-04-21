nCORE Games officially releases teaser for new TDM mode in FAU-G, beta release date revealed

FAU-G has been a hot topic in the Indian mobile gaming community since its announcement. The much-awaited title was released on the occasion of Republic Day for Android devices and received a stellar response from the players, accomplishing the milestone of five million downloads within the first 24 hours of its release.

With the initial release, the game featured a campaign mode - ‘Tales of Galwan Valley,’ where the users had to achieve the given objective in the stipulated period of time. Being true to the theme of Galwan Valley, the game did not offer any firearms but instead provided melee weapons, namely Club, Axe, and Pipe.

Campaign mode in FAU-G (Image via Google Play Store)

The next thing on the card was the TDM mode that the players had been eagerly waiting for. In February, the developers announced that the game mode was on its way. Today, i.e., April 21, they have released the teaser for the highly anticipated mode and provided a beta release date.

Official teaser for TDM mode in FAU-G and beta release date revealed by nCORE Games

The choice between good & evil is within us! On this auspicious day of Ram Navami, we present to u the cinematic teaser of FAU-G’s TDM Mode! Which side are you on?



Beta Release–June21 #FAUG #AtmaNirbharBharat #RamNavami @vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/f4naB5oJCY — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) April 21, 2021

The social media post stated,

“The choice between good & evil is within us! On this auspicious day of Ram Navami, we present to you the cinematic teaser of FAU-G’s TDM Mode! Which side are you on? Beta Release–June21"

In the 44 second clip, users were able to glance at a variety of weapons that could be made available in the game with the release of TDM mode.

The wait will soon come to an end. The beta release is scheduled for June 21.

