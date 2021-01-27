FAU-G receives over 1 million downloads in less than 24 hours of release; beta registrations now open on Play Store

The much-anticipated title, FAU-G, is finally out, and the enthusiasm amongst Indian players is sky-high. Fans had eagerly been waiting for the past four months for its release, ever since the initial announcement, made in September.

The tweet by the developers read:

“Fight for your country. Protect our flag. Action game FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Jai Hind!”

At the time of release, the game only featured one game mode - “Campaign.” Two other modes - “Team Deathmatch” and “Free for All” - will come soon.

The game has a brawler mechanism and currently doesn’t have firearms. In the campaign mode, users have to fight through Galwan Valley using the three available weapons - Club, Axe, and Pipe.

Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G: Game modes, in-game currency, and more

FAU-G is installed over a million times within 24 hours of release; beta registrations open

As mentioned earlier, FAU-G was released yesterday, i.e., January 26th, on Republic Day. In less than 24 hours, the game has garnered over a million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.0/5 stars.

Advertisement

The beta registrations have also opened on the app, where users can try out new features before they are officially released. They can join the beta by following these steps:

Step 1: Gamers have to open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: They must click the ‘Join’ button as shown in the picture below:

Click the Join button

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting users to complete the beta registration, and they can click the ‘Join’ button.

Press the Join button

Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G mobile gameplay revealed

How to download FAU-G on Android devices

Advertisement

The APK file size of FAU-G on the Google Play Store is around 460 MB. Users can follow these steps to download the game:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for ‘FAU-G’ in the search bar. The link for the Play Store page of the game has also been provided above.

Step 2: Click the ‘Install’ button; the game’s download will soon begin.

After the game is downloaded and installed, players can enjoy FAU-G on their Android devices.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G will directly release on Google Play Store, existing APK and OBB files on the internet are fake