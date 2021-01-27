FAU-G receives over 1 million downloads in less than 24 hours of release; beta registrations now open on Play Store

The much-anticipated title, FAU-G, is finally out, and the enthusiasm amongst Indian players is sky-high. Fans had eagerly been waiting for the past four months for its release, ever since the initial announcement, made in September.
The tweet by the developers read:
“Fight for your country. Protect our flag. Action game FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Jai Hind!”
At the time of release, the game only featured one game mode - “Campaign.” Two other modes - “Team Deathmatch” and “Free for All” - will come soon.
The game has a brawler mechanism and currently doesn’t have firearms. In the campaign mode, users have to fight through Galwan Valley using the three available weapons - Club, Axe, and Pipe.
Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G: Game modes, in-game currency, and more
FAU-G is installed over a million times within 24 hours of release; beta registrations open
As mentioned earlier, FAU-G was released yesterday, i.e., January 26th, on Republic Day. In less than 24 hours, the game has garnered over a million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.0/5 stars.
The beta registrations have also opened on the app, where users can try out new features before they are officially released. They can join the beta by following these steps:
Step 1: Gamers have to open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G. They can click here to do so.
Step 2: They must click the ‘Join’ button as shown in the picture below:
Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting users to complete the beta registration, and they can click the ‘Join’ button.
Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G mobile gameplay revealed
How to download FAU-G on Android devices
The APK file size of FAU-G on the Google Play Store is around 460 MB. Users can follow these steps to download the game:
Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for ‘FAU-G’ in the search bar. The link for the Play Store page of the game has also been provided above.
Step 2: Click the ‘Install’ button; the game’s download will soon begin.
After the game is downloaded and installed, players can enjoy FAU-G on their Android devices.
Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G will directly release on Google Play Store, existing APK and OBB files on the internet are fakePublished 27 Jan 2021, 10:02 IST