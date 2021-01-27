Twitter users create hilarious memes as FAU-G is officially released on Google Play Store

FAU-G was quite easily the biggest news story from the gaming community that dominated the latter half of 2020. The Indian gaming industry is one that is massively dominated by mobile gaming, and rightfully so.

Over the years, mobile gaming, with the advancement in tech and affordable pricing, has become a viable way to experience games in India. Games such as PUBG Mobile, and now FAU-G, are a testament to how appealing mobile phones are as credible handheld gaming devices.

FAU-G's announcement came in close proximity to the news of PUBG Mobile's ban in the country. However, devs have maintained that FAU-G is not geared towards the same kind of gameplay as battle royale games like PUBG Mobile.

Fans got their first experience of the game yesterday as it was finally released to the public on the Google Play Store. At the time, the Story Mode/Campaign of the game is available, with Multiplayer arriving to the game post-launch.

Users create funny memes on Twitter about FAU-G's official release on Google Play Store

As with any major game release or event, the reactions to it are through memes, the universally acknowledged language of the internet.

FAU-G has been received largely positively, and memes have ranged from appreciative to complete indifference.

Faug game releasing on 26 Jan pic.twitter.com/FVefgTwICE — Pratik Rai (@wtf_pratikk) January 23, 2021

Me after exhausting my whole internet data for downloading #FAUG game : pic.twitter.com/rwKzAh4Jd5 — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) January 26, 2021

As is with most major game releases, audience reception of the game is going to be mixed, but FAU-G seems to have a largely positive reception.

Players are expecting the Multiplayer modes to make their way into the game soon post-launch as the campaign itself isn't particularly lengthy at the moment.

However, it is a decent first step towards a larger, more well-rounded experience, and FAU-G has a lot of potential for growth. The game is currently only available for Android devices on the Google Play Store, and no confirmation has been made on an iOS version as of yet.

