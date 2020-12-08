Fans tag PUBG India's Director on Twitter, request updates about PUBG Mobile Indian version

Indian PUBG Mobile fans haven't had the most comfortable of 2020. The game has jumped through many hoops to finally stare at a semblance of a comeback.

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly a subject that the Indian gaming audience is exceptionally passionate about. This fact was never truer than when the internet saw a massive public outcry after the game got banned in September. However, after much despair, fans recently got a glimmer of hope in the newly-formed PUBG Mobile India.

The game is now looking to make a massive comeback, albeit with some changes specific to Indian users. While it has been formally announced, and PUBG Mobile India will eventually be released, fans are still in the dark about the exact launch date.

This is why fans took to social media to lob inquiries at executives in PUBG Mobile India about the game's release. Recently, PUBG Mobile India's co-director, Sean Hyunil Sohn, saw his Twitter post flooded with fans' requests.

Fans tag PUBG India Director on Twitter in search of answers about PUBG Mobile India

Long time no chicken! pic.twitter.com/32b29lrKmS — SEAN Hyunil Sohn (@hisohn) November 26, 2020

A seemingly innocuous post of Sean Hyunil playing PUBG on his PC seems to have triggered a wave of inquiries from Indian fans. Soon after the post was put up, dozens of replies piled up asking for the game's (re)release in India.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about their favorite mobile battle royale game making a comeback, and the anticipation is slowly reaching a fever pitch.

Long time no Chicken Dinner. Please release PUBG Mobile INDIA as soon as possible.! ♥ — Mathan (@Mathu108) November 27, 2020

When PUBG MOBILE INDIA will Launch. We also haven't got chicken since September 😔. Please Launch it ASAP 😃 — Vikas Singh (@Vikas0P) November 26, 2020

When can we 🇮🇳 have our chicken? Dinners have been quite dull since September 😢😢... — Amlan Subudhi (@amlansubudhi) November 26, 2020

Hey bro, when are you guys releasing #PubgMobileIndia?

This is too much man! How long do we have to wait? At least give us an update on the launch date or delay!! @hisohn@PUBGMOBILE @PUBGMOBILE_IN — Sk (@sauravsamrat99) November 27, 2020

You must have never seen these many people asking the same question over and over again.

Lol — sisir (@mj_sis_100) December 2, 2020

I've not had Chicken dinner since GOI has banned @PUBGMOBILE in India.

Eagerly waiting for #PubgMobileIndia ❤#pubg #WinnerWinnerChickenDinner 🍗 — Aniket Bhosale (@aniketanraje) November 26, 2020

We also long time no chicken.. please launch pubg mobile india asap — Manjunath .R (@Manjuna88839330) November 27, 2020

SIR

BEING THE DIRECTOR OF PUBG INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED PLEASE SHARE THE DETAILS ABOUT THE BACKEND WHICH WOULD HELP US TO SATISFY OURSELVES AND I ALSO REQUEST YOU TO PLEASE CONCERN ABOUT PUBG LITE INDIA BECAUSE THIS GAME HAS SAME CRAZE LIKE PUBG IN INDIA .

REGARDS — Kumar Aditya (@KumarAd90078718) November 28, 2020

Please launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA today we are waiting from long time. — Pavan Jadhav (@pavantanajijadh) November 27, 2020

PUBG Mobile India will undoubtedly take the country by storm when it does eventually arrive. The game has been instrumental in cultivating a video game culture in the country and given rise to a promising esports scene in mobile gaming, as well as providing a platform for streaming.