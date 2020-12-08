Fans tag PUBG India's Director on Twitter, request updates about PUBG Mobile Indian version

Indian PUBG Mobile fans haven't had the most comfortable of 2020. The game has jumped through many hoops to finally stare at a semblance of a comeback.
PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly a subject that the Indian gaming audience is exceptionally passionate about. This fact was never truer than when the internet saw a massive public outcry after the game got banned in September. However, after much despair, fans recently got a glimmer of hope in the newly-formed PUBG Mobile India.
The game is now looking to make a massive comeback, albeit with some changes specific to Indian users. While it has been formally announced, and PUBG Mobile India will eventually be released, fans are still in the dark about the exact launch date.
This is why fans took to social media to lob inquiries at executives in PUBG Mobile India about the game's release. Recently, PUBG Mobile India's co-director, Sean Hyunil Sohn, saw his Twitter post flooded with fans' requests.
Fans tag PUBG India Director on Twitter in search of answers about PUBG Mobile India
A seemingly innocuous post of Sean Hyunil playing PUBG on his PC seems to have triggered a wave of inquiries from Indian fans. Soon after the post was put up, dozens of replies piled up asking for the game's (re)release in India.
Fans are undoubtedly excited about their favorite mobile battle royale game making a comeback, and the anticipation is slowly reaching a fever pitch.
PUBG Mobile India will undoubtedly take the country by storm when it does eventually arrive. The game has been instrumental in cultivating a video game culture in the country and given rise to a promising esports scene in mobile gaming, as well as providing a platform for streaming.Published 08 Dec 2020, 11:16 IST