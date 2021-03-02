Fans take over Twitter with "Happy Birthday Sapnap" messages 

Sapnap’s birthday is today, and he has received many wishes on Twitter.
From the Dream Team to Mizkif, many popular creators, as well as fans, have wished Sapnap a happy birthday. Sapnap spent time thanking everyone who sent him a “happy birthday.”
Among the fans are hundreds of tweets, many of which are creative and worth sharing.
Even though Sapnap only began making videos on YouTube at the end of 2019, he continues to receive massive support from fans and friends.
He has grown tremendously throughout 2020. It is noteworthy that he is a close friend of Dream, who helped him grow his channel. Today, he is known for his Minecraft videos, and he is also one of the most viewed streamers, alongside his friends from the Dream Team.
Sapnap's only wish is for Twitter to verify his account
Only days before his birthday, Sapnap tweeted that Twitter hated him. Since he is one of the few big accounts on Twitter that has not yet been verified, he understandably felt let down.
For verification, a person only needs to follow these steps:
- Fill out their profile completely; including a profile picture, cover photo, name, website, and bio
- Add a phone number and verify their email address
- Add their birthday
- Set their tweets as “public”
- Visit the verification form on Twitter
Many do not know that Twitter has cut down on its verified program and that there is no clear date as to when it will return in its entirety. It has only been announced that it will return in 2021, but as far as can be seen, no steps have been taken to bring it back completely.
For now, as far as anyone can tell, verifying accounts is happening in waves. Many upcoming creators will be left without a verified checkmark. When the process does eventually start, there will most likely be a backlog of people trying to get verified.
Sapnap will likely have to hold off on his wish to be verified until Twitter can get back to verifying others.
