Fans urge developers for updates as FAU-G and PUBG Mobile India don't get official releases in 2020

PUBG Mobile is a major title in the battle royale genre for mobile platforms. It has been a phenomenon since release and managed to become a household name globally. It has put on staggering numbers; generating close to 2.6 million downloads this year.

The game had established a massive fanbase in India, before receiving the extremely disheartening news of its suspension in early September 2020. PUBG Corporation announced an Indian version on November 12th.

However, there haven't been many developments concerning the title since. There hasn't even been any mention of a release date. In response to a query filed through RTI, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated that PUBG Mobile is yet to receive a green light for its launch.

A few days after the suspension, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards. Many dubbed it as a replacement for PUBG, but the developers have cleared that the title won't feature a battle royale mode on its release.

A month later, the game trailer was released on Dussehra and pre-registration for FAU-G began at the end of November. There has been no update on the release of this title either.

Battle royale fans have been eagerly waiting for the respective developers' official updates about the release of these title in the country.

Fans urge developers for updates, as FAU-G and PUBG Mobile India don't get official release dates in 2020

Fans have taken to various platforms to seek answers from the developers regarding the titles' release. Some of them have taken to Twitter.

FAU-G

Hii sir please give update fau-g game — Pintu Gupat (@PintuGupat) December 25, 2020

Fau-g kab aaega — Gabbar (gaming) (@Gabbargaming16) December 31, 2020

@nCore_games when be the release FAU-G GAME — Sanjeet Rai (@Sanjeet12034923) December 29, 2020

Fau-g kub aayega — Punish kumar pandey (@Punishkumarpan2) December 29, 2020

Fau-g kab aayega?? — SayAn Bardhan🇮🇳 (@say_bardhan) December 27, 2020

@nCore_games When Will Come FAU-G — sharad mishra (@saradumishra) December 26, 2020

Fau-G kab aa rha ha

When is Fau-G is coming — Bharat Mundhra (@BharatMundhra10) December 25, 2020

PUBG Mobile

Where is pubg mobile INDIA? — Aditya (@Aditya5174) December 31, 2020

Where is pubg inda — Nani Mahesh (@NaniMah51214452) December 31, 2020

Dear PUBG please return to India and save my life 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Durganand (@DurganandMacMan) December 30, 2020

What about pubg Mobile India — Altaf Patel (@AltafPa91989692) December 29, 2020

When pubg come in india — Gagan chahar (@Gaganchahar9) December 28, 2020

when will come pubg in india — Raj Patil (@RajPati93474539) December 30, 2020

What about PUBG Mobile India ? — Harsh Dekate (@HarshDekate1) December 30, 2020

Pubg india kab ayegi — Alim Varimani (@AVarimani) December 25, 2020

Bring pubg back in India — Divakar (@Divakar77823920) December 25, 2020

Release pubg india soon — Yuvaraj Vijay ❁ (@yuvarajvijay1) December 26, 2020

Battle royal fans will hope that 2021 will provide them with some news from at least one of the developers.

