Fans urge developers for updates as FAU-G and PUBG Mobile India don't get official releases in 2020

PUBG Mobile is a major title in the battle royale genre for mobile platforms. It has been a phenomenon since release and managed to become a household name globally. It has put on staggering numbers; generating close to 2.6 million downloads this year.
The game had established a massive fanbase in India, before receiving the extremely disheartening news of its suspension in early September 2020. PUBG Corporation announced an Indian version on November 12th.
However, there haven't been many developments concerning the title since. There hasn't even been any mention of a release date. In response to a query filed through RTI, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated that PUBG Mobile is yet to receive a green light for its launch.
A few days after the suspension, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards. Many dubbed it as a replacement for PUBG, but the developers have cleared that the title won't feature a battle royale mode on its release.
A month later, the game trailer was released on Dussehra and pre-registration for FAU-G began at the end of November. There has been no update on the release of this title either.
Battle royale fans have been eagerly waiting for the respective developers' official updates about the release of these title in the country.
Fans urge developers for updates, as FAU-G and PUBG Mobile India don't get official release dates in 2020
Fans have taken to various platforms to seek answers from the developers regarding the titles' release. Some of them have taken to Twitter.
FAU-G
PUBG Mobile
Battle royal fans will hope that 2021 will provide them with some news from at least one of the developers.
