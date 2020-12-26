FAU-G pre-registration link, leaks, and everything known so far

FAU-G, or Fearless and United Guards, is one of the most awaited games in the Indian mobile gaming community. Since its announcement in early September, fans have been eagerly waiting to try out the title, which is being developed by Bengaluru-based nCORE Games.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The game will be based on real-world scenarios faced by the soldiers on the battlefield. Moreover, 20% of the net revenue will be donated to the BharatKeVeer Trust.

On November 30th, the developers announced the pre-registration of FAU-G on the Google Play Store. It received an incredible response from the audience as over 1 million users registered in the first 24 hours.

This article looks at the pre-registration link, leaks, and all the other known details about FAU-G.

FAU-G leaks and all that players need to know

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The developers haven’t revealed their cards about the game ever since the teaser was dropped on the occasion of Dussehra. Even this clip did not shed light on the specifics of the gameplay.

According to an earlier report, the first-level of FAU-G will likely be set in the Galwan Valley, and it will not feature a battle royale mode initially. It is probable that it will feature a single-player and a cooperative multiplayer mode upon release.

Image on Google Play Store

Various leaks have suggested that the game could be set as episodes or levels. A screenshot of the game on the Google Play Store indicates that it might feature two in-game currencies and a unique rank-up system.

Also, the game's content rating was recently changed to teen.

How to pre-register for FAU-G on the Google Play Store

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for FAU-G:

Step 1: They can open the pre-registration page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store. Click on the link given below to visit the webpage.

Pre-registration: Click here

Click the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Users would then have to tap on the "Pre-register" option.

Step 3: A dialogue box will pop-up, asking them to confirm their pre-registration.

Click Ok

Step 4: Lastly, they can press 'OK' to complete the registration process.