Far: Changing Tides review - Set forth into the high seas

A sequel to Far: Lone Sails, Far: Changing Tides brings a quaint adventure for players to immerse themselves in. Okomotive has attempted to build on the former to make for a more significant title that often becomes a meditative experience, as you try and manage a ship all on your own through what looks like a post-apocalyptic world.

In a world where fluidity and speed have become the norm of the day, where we want things faster movement, responses, and results - Far: Changing Tides deliberately takes things slowly. Out on the vast expanse of water and sailing the vessel alone, it is often almost poetic how beautiful the whole frame looks as the ship trudges along.

Far: Changing Tides - A one-person crew in a post-apocalyptic world

For starters, there is not much handholding or cues in-game other than the tutorial at the beginning. There is not even any text to speak of. Whatever obstacles the player faces, whatever puzzles they need to solve.

They need to recognize and understand it on their own through trial and error. The interactable portions are blue, but that is about it.

FAR: Changing Tides - Out Now! @FARtheGame



FAR: Changing Tides is now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch!



Buy now: It's finally time, prepare to embark on a wonderful new journey full of mystery.FAR: Changing Tides is now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch!Buy now: farchangingtides.com It's finally time, prepare to embark on a wonderful new journey full of mystery. FAR: Changing Tides is now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch!Buy now: farchangingtides.com https://t.co/dLcy8wbkaV

Early in my playthrough, I spent a good amount of minutes trying to understand what to do with a little box with a circle with blue bars on it. No matter what I tried, I could not put it anywhere or place it anywhere. Moments later, I figured it was simply a repair box that I needed to hold near the damaged machinery.

The world of water and sailing the vessel

In a world where we have the blunderbass wielding multiplayer fun of sailing at sea in Sea of Thieves, Far: Changing Tides was a welcome change of pace for me. The protagonist starts in a city submerged in water. For obvious reasons, it reminded me of Venice but could also be a commentary on the rising sea level.

Moving forward (Image via Far: Changing Tides)

Moving forward and interacting with various objects, they will soon find their vessel. They have to release it and move out into the outside world, slowly sailing from an indefinite left to right, interspersed with obstacles and puzzles to solve.

Putting up the mast for the first time and pulling up the sails was an exciting experience. The massive vessel that looked unfinished slowly lumbered up some speed and started moving forward. The background scenery changes throughout the indie game.

At times, one can see other animals running across the land behind them. Periodically, the ship will receive upgrades as the player solves a puzzle and clears an obstacle.

Be it the advantage of a steam engine, the addition of a mechanism to crane up materials from the sea bed, or the possibility of becoming a submarine. These open up a different way of traversing and navigating the world of Far: Changing Tides.

Insides of the ship (Image via Far: Changing Tides)

And being the sole crew member of this mammoth ship is sometimes daunting and challenging. Blow too hard, and the engine overheats. The sails or the mast can get hit by rocks, cliffs, and overhead structures. In my playthrough, I had to rush to the top several times to get my mast down in the nick of time.

This was one of my complaints while playing Far: Changing Tides. Despite zooming out, it was hard to gauge what was coming up ahead. And if the player character is within the ship, it gives them very little time to react and get to the top to adjust the mast and the sails.

The sea is mired in puzzles and obstructions and scraps

At times, the ship will face an obstacle that it cannot pass and will come to a stop. The player will have to step out of the vessel and explore the surroundings to find out what to do. As mentioned earlier, the game does not handhold your experience through these sections.

Rather, Far: Changing Tides does an exciting job designing and implementing its puzzles. Nowhere did it feel overwhelming or overpowering that it drove me into frustration. And yet, nowhere did it seem easy either. It has this fine balance between the two extremes and one that perfectly fits the game's aesthetic.

The game also has several achievements that players can find out and complete by thoroughly exploring their surroundings. The first time I realized that I could plant potted flowers was a heart-warming moment. Another one was The King of the World! achievement, a cheeky little reference, and one that I will leave to the readers.

In my playthrough, what works for Far: Changing Tides is its visuals and soundtrack. In between the puzzles are long stretches of just maintaining the vessel and sailing. I spent most of the time standing on the top of the ship, seeing the sails flutter in the wind as the vessel moved forward.

In Conclusion

My time in Far: Changing Tides at times felt bittersweet. The long empty stretches of nothingness sometimes seemed tedious as I hurried in and out - tending to the engine, loading up on fuel, checking the mast and the sails. The game adds large closed gates and abandoned buildings as obstacles to break the monotony.

Solving puzzles (Image via Far: Changing Tides)

But it is this same monotony that I think marks Far: Changing Tides' charm. There is something peaceful and serene about watching the vessel sail right. The puzzles and upgrades to the ship are a bonus on top of that. As you move further into the game, you will be surprised with where it takes you.

Far: Changing Tides is a poignant experience that even those who have not played the predecessor can immerse themselves in. Jump into the driver's seat of this hunking metal ship, crew it alone, and sail forth into the world for a touching end - it is a pondering journey worth taking.

Far: Changing Tides

Rating (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: PC (Review Code provided by Frontier Developments plc)

Platform(s): Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch

Developer(s): Okomotive

Publisher(s): Frontier Developments plc

Release Date: March 1, 2022

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar