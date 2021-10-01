Tips and tricks to leveling up quickly in New World

Amazon's hit new game New World has finally arrived and has players everywhere rushing to play it. The game was such a hit that players weren't logging off when they were done so that when they came back they wouldn't have to wait in a queue again.

It's safe to say that the game is a massive hit, so players will be looking for any way to get ahead.

Keilet 💙 @keilet C'mon caffeine, I've got stuff to do today so I can level up in New World. C'mon caffeine, I've got stuff to do today so I can level up in New World. https://t.co/otIEdgn7G2

One way of doing that is to level up quickly. New World players have the ability to level up both their character, their weapon skills and their trade skills, and both can go a long way towards helping their gameplay abilities. Here are some of the fastest ways of leveling up in New World.

Best ways level up faster in New World

The game is brand new, but players have already figured out how to level up quickly. This concerns at least one player, but was arguably inevitable. Players are always looking for ways to get ahead in games.

Axiom @Axiom343 Is it weird that New World already has guides to level up optimally when it's not even an official launch? I don't like this because this is how MMOs won't last long. Is it weird that New World already has guides to level up optimally when it's not even an official launch? I don't like this because this is how MMOs won't last long.

Here are some of the best tips:

Quests from the Town Project Board are arguably the fastest way to level up. Players can often complete quests just by buying items from the auction shop in town.

Players can build up their town standing and that will increase the amount of XP they can gain in that area. They can also get a bonus XP reward for completing any quest there.

Side quests should always be picked up by players. They're not time sensitive but will award XP when completed.

Whenever players log off from New World, they should ensure that they are in a settlement in order to get a rested XP bonus when they return.

PVP fights are a good place to earn XP.

New World PVP battles are a good place to earn XP. Image via New World

Players can hit monsters that other players are fighting. Both players wil get XP and the initial fighter will still reap the rewards they normally would.

Accept the maximum of 12 town missions at one time.

Fast travel to get around so as to not spend time traveling between locations.

Leveling up trade skills will allow players to receive a small amount of XP.

With all these methods in tow, players can level up extremely quickly in New World. Leveling up can mean better weapons, more trade skills and higher character stats.

This can make the difference between succeeding and failing in a game like New World. It is completely beneficial for the player to level up as fast as they can in order to get any kind of advantage on the competition.

