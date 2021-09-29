New World players have already figured out how to avoid long server queues

New World is a brand new MMORPG (massive multiplayer online role playing game) that was released just yesterday. It was created by Amazon Games Orange County and published by Amazon Games.

The initial release date was in 2020, but it was delayed. As of now, it's been out for just one day and players have already figured out how to avoid something that plagues most online gamers.

New World players figured out how to avoid server queues

All online gamers are familiar with the struggle of finding a match. Sometimes, with games that are tremendously popular, the wait times can be quite long. Combine that with possible server issues and players might be waiting a really long time to get into a match.

So long, in fact, that sometimes they just quit playing rather than wait that long. New World players, just one day into the game's shelf life, have begun avoiding that problem.

New World has been having some serious server issues since its release. Image via New World

Since New World is a brand new game, it's going to have a ton of players trying to play just based on the sheer novelty. Combine that with the fact that it was highly anticipated and there should have been no doubt that the servers would have issues.

Rather than logging out, players have begun setting their players to run directly into walls. This way, they can stay in the game and thus not have to enter another server queue. It's brilliant, but it has annoyed many of the active players.

It's understandable that players can't play constantly and don't want to wait to play again when they're able to, but it's preventing players who can play from getting into a game. The long wait times are directly caused by this, and it's frustrating to many.

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi just went through a 3 hour New World server queue and got hit with a "cannot establish connection to server" after I hit 1 just went through a 3 hour New World server queue and got hit with a "cannot establish connection to server" after I hit 1

It's a great plan to avoid it, but it is selfish and hurts the game's players. Right now it doesn't seem like there is a quick fix, but long wait times won't last forever, so New World players should probably just log off when they're not playing and open up space for others.

