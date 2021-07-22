Where can you claim the Golden Rage Armor in New World?

Players may be getting all the loot they can in the New World beta, but before the game officially releases, there's a Golden Rage Armor set that players can claim for full release. It's an enticing deal that gives players some rewards to carry over.

The Golden Rage Armor is part of the Twitch Drops program, which many other games are a part of. Other MMO games such as Elder Scrolls Online also have a Twitch Drop system, which benefits players and streamers. The streamers get viewers and the players get loot such as consumables in-game or an armor set.

In the case of New World, the Golden Rage Armor set is a reward that players can claim. However, the drops aren't random like in some other cases. This is a prerequisite that players need to meet first. Once all steps are followed, and the guidelines are met, players can claim their own Golden Rage Armor on release day for New World.

How to earn the Golden Rage Armor set in New World

Before players can take steps toward getting the Golden Rage Armor Twitch drop, they will need to do some account linking first. It may seem a bit tedious, but it's required for the rewards and the guidelines to track.

First, the New World account must be connected to Twitch for the reward to be claimed later. In terms of getting the armor, this step is integral to the item claim. On top of that link, players may also need to link their Steam account to Twitch. After everything is connected, it's time to earn the armor.

Players need to watch an hour of a New World stream to meet the requirements for the Twitch Drop. However, the streamer must-have drops enabled as they stream New World for their audience. With one hour of stream viewed and the correct accounts being linked, players will have earned the Golden Rage Armor. It's important to note, though, that this promotion will end on August 2 when the beta comes to a close.

Once the beta is over, players will no longer earn the Golden Rage Armor in Twitch Drops. But anyone who does take the time will be able to use their new armor set when New World releases officially at the end of the month, on August 31.

