How to craft a Fire Staff in New World

With the New World beta in full swing, players are quickly learning the mechanics of the Amazon MMO. Creating items like the Fire Staff is part of that process.

Crafting may take some time to level up or grasp, but it can be an important tool if capitalized on early in New World.

The Fire Staff is one of many weapon choices that players can utilize in New World. Like almost any other MMO game, New World has mana-based weapons and physical-based weapons. Any staff, including the Fire Staff, is considered a mana-based weapon.

The main focus of this quick guide is the Fire Staff, but that doesn't mean it's the only mana-based weapon that players can use. New World also has Ice Gauntlets and Life Staves, which are based around healing builds. Regardless of the chosen magical weapon, they all require a similar crafting process in the game.

The process to craft a Fire Staff in New World

There are about seven different branches of crafting in New World. They include weapon crafting, cooking, and creating something like a Fire Staff. Each one has its own designated level to increase. For the Fire Staff, players will need to work on the Arcana.

Most of the crafting in New World can be done in the same area. This area is usually marked by a campfire. Players need to head to a crafting area to obtain the Fire Staff that they want.

Once inside the crafting menu, players will need to level up their Arcana, and more specifically, the knowledge or experience they have with staves.

Fire Staves aren't necessarily available at tier one in the Arcana branch, but players can make their way to tier two.

An Iron Fire Staff can be created at tier two. It is considered a level 3 item. As players pass each requirement in the Arcana crafting branch, they will be able to craft new versions of the Fire Staff.

Some of the available options in New World include the Steel Fire Staff, the Starmetal Fire Staff, and the Orichalcum Fire Staff. The final staff will be available at level 50 in the staff branch of Arcana crafting.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh