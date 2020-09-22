Create
FAU-G game download APK is fake, as it will not launch till October

There are some FAU-G game download APKs circulating online (Image Credits: FAU-G)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 22 Sep 2020, 14:19 IST
Feature
Just a few days after the ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile, Akshay Kumar announced a new game named FAU-G (Fearless and United — Guards) as a desi replacement. This multiplayer title is being developed by the Bengaluru-based game developers and publishers, nCore Games. Gamers can click here to read more about the developers of the game. 

This move has left many gamers wonderstruck, and several are excited to try out what the Indian game developers have up their sleeves. 

Following the announcement, several APK files of FAU-G started floating around on the internet. But players must note that all such files are not real, and no beta version has been released.

FAU-G game download APK is fake; the game won't launch till October

As per PTI, FAU-G should release at the end of October for both the Android and iOS platforms.

One such fake file of the game
Hence, all APK files circulating online are fake and bogus. Players must stay away from all such illegitimate files and are advised not to download them as the game is yet to release.

Also, some of these files might contain viruses and harm the device of the users.

Another fake file online
Some videos have gone a step ahead and even claimed to provide the official gameplay of FAU-G. However, all such videos are 100% fake and mislead the audience by playing clips from other titles. 

All that battle royale enthusiasts can do is wait for the official release of the title. They can follow the social media handles of the developers to stay updated about the progress of FAU-G.

Also read: FAU-G: Akshay Kumar expects 200 million users from the PUBG Mobile alternative in one year

Published 22 Sep 2020, 14:19 IST
PUBG Mobile Lite FAU-G
