FAU-G mobile game registrations officially start on Google Play Store

Pre-registrations for FAU-G have started on the Google Play Store.

nCore Games had kept FAU-G, for the most part, under a heavy cloud of mystery ever since dropping the first teaser of the game that detailed the probable location of its first level. It was then announced that FAU-G will be releasing in November of 2020, and it seemed like the planned release date will not be met as there was little to no communication on the developers' part.

However, it seems like nCore Games has indeed come through and opened pre-registration for FAU-G on the Google Play Store.

Although fans remain cautiously optimistic, the game is still one of the most talked-about in the country. There has been much speculation regarding the gameplay and specifics of FAU-G, and soon enough players will be able to experience it for themselves.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

The game has been developed by nCore Games and is a military-themed shooter that will focus on recreating real-life military conflicts of the Indian Army. It was also announced that 20% of the game's profits will be directed towards the BharatKeVeer trust.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The game's initial announcement came shortly after industry mammoth PUBG Mobile fell to the axe along with several other apps with Chinese ties. In the absence of a strong competitor like PUBG Mobile, many feel that FAU-G will have an easier time in the market

With PUBG Mobile set to make a comeback, however, FAU-G now finds itself in an extremely precarious position and it remains to be seen how the game fares with the audiences.

Pre-registration allows players to get the first look at the game ahead of release when the Beta is rolled out. Essentially, pre-registration is equivalent to having "early access" to a game.