FAU-G: nCore Games denies rumours that claim Sushant Singh Rajput conceptualised the game

In an official statement, nCore Games has denied rumours circulating online that FAU-G is the brainchild of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

FAU-G is an upcoming multiplayer shooting game that is being developed by Bengaluru-based game publishers nCore Games. This highly-anticipated title is India's attempt to fill the void left by the ban on PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps, which was announced by the Indian government on 2nd September.

As the initial fanfare gradually began to decrease, allegations of plagiarism related to the game's poster emerged online.

Also, a section of the online community alleged that FAU-G is the product of Sushant Singh Rajput's hard work, who they believe was working on the game for a long time:

Who created this game?

Who are the developers of this game?Sushant was working on many game based apps!!

His patents were stolen on 8th June!! Where are Sushant's patents??Where are his 8 hard drives?? We want details of Faug! #ProbeSSRDigitalData pic.twitter.com/cAaLfEqfKU — Sush❤ (@Sushhhh21) September 5, 2020

Many Say FAUG is Patent of Sushant Singh Rajput ?

What you think ?#ProbeSSRDigitalData — Vikash Ranjan (@vikashranjan) September 5, 2020

Govt ban PUBG on 3rd Sep

Akshay launched FAUG on 4th Sep



In 1 day Akshay kumar did

•Coding

•Graphics

•Advertisement

•Original Background songs

•System testing before launching

•Got licensed & patent

•Tagged game with PATRIOTISM



SUSHANT WORK STOLEN#ProbeSSRDigitalData pic.twitter.com/v8bWz6bfnZ — Nitika Singh (@itsJustice4SSR) September 5, 2020

As more and more people gradually began to criticise the makers for plagiarism and intellectual property theft, nCore Games issued a statement denying the involvement of Sushant Singh Rajput with FAU-G.

'Completely false and baseless': nCore Games on Sushant Singh Rajput's involvement

In an official statement, the makers of FAU-G, nCore Games, clarified that Sushant Singh Rajput did not conceptualise the game, instead it is entirely designed by the nCore team.

They also clarified Akshay Kumar's role as a mentor, who has been overseeing the development of the game.

According to their official statement:

"This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing rumours/conversations on social media that FAU-G was conceptualised by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless. Mr Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore. FAU-G is designed and developed by the team at nCore. All copyright and intellectual property related to FAU-G is owned by nCore.

nCore Games also addressed rumours of plagiarism regarding the game's poster, and stated that it was a licensed stock image. The title screen and in-game art of FAU-G will be released soon.

Besides, nCore Games said that they would take necessary legal action against those spreading such kind of rumours:

"To protect our interests, nCore and our founders will be initiating all the necessary actions as may be legally advised against all such persons, including any foreign nationals, who may be percolating such baseless and fake news for the reasons best known to them."