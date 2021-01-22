FAU-G by nCORE Games: Official pre-registration link, game anthem, confirmed release date, and more

Players have been waiting ardently for the release of FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards ever since its release was announced in September. Mobile gamers of India were left thrilled with the announcement.

The game will show the struggles faced by Indian soldiers in the country's northern borders. Players will get to join a special unit of the FAU-G commandos and fight enemies.

FAU-G: Official pre-registration link

FAU-G received over a million pre-registrations in the first 24 hours (Image via TKT Tony, YouTube)

Players can head over to the Google Play Store to pre-register for the game. After opening the page, they will have to click the pre-registration button and then press OK on the dialogue box that appears right after.

Those who pre-register can be among the first to enjoy the title. FAU-G received over a million pre-registrations in the first 24 hours of the announcement!

Here is the official link.

Check this article to learn more.

FAU-G: Game anthem

Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁



Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBh

Launch 🎮 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021

The official anthem for FAU-G was released on January 3rd. Players could see the Indian soldiers taking down a sudden wave of attacks in the border territory in the video.

With the backdrop of a snowy LAC – Ladakh, the anthem managed to get gamers even more excited about the game’s release.

FAU-G: Confirmed release date

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

Players were given hope that the game would release in November. However, that deadline was not met by the developers, nCORE Games. The game was subsequently delayed to December 2020 but was again not released in time.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

The developers finally announced that the game would release on January 26th. Since that is Republic Day for India, FAU-G will indeed invoke patriotism among players.

