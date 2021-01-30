FAU-G vs Free Fire: 5 major differences between the games

FAU-G is a military-themed action title that is developed and published by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru based company. The game clocked over 5 million downloads on Google Play Store since its release recently.

Meanwhile, Free Fire is an incredibly popular battle royale game that is developed by Garena for the mobile platform. The game has a vast player base worldwide, with over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

This article lists out 5 differences between the two games.

FAU-G vs Free Fire: 5 major differences

Mode

The various modes in Free Fire

At present, FAU-G only provides a story-based campaign mode called Tales from the Galwan Valley. The Team Deathmatch and Free For All modes are yet to be released. The absence of a battle royale mode is a big difference between FAU-G and Free Fire.

Free Fire has numerous modes, including battle royale and clash squad. In addition, the developers frequently add various time-limited modes to the game.

Characters

The loadout section in FAU-G

In FAU-G, players can select the FAU-G (Soldier) from the loadout section, as shown in the picture above.

Players can obtain the FAU-G from the Honor Road or purchase them via the arsenal section in-game.

Characters in Free Fire

Free Fire, on the other hand, has numerous characters. Each of them, except Nulla and Primis, boasts unique in-game abilities that give the player an advantage on the battleground.

Weapons

Arsenal in FAU-G

The campaign mode in FAU-G is focused on melee engagement. It presently doesn’t have any firearms. It only offers 3 melee weapons: club, pipe and axe.

Weapons in Free Fire

On the other hand, Free Fire has a vast arsenal of weapons classified into various categories. Apart from melee weapons like bat, katana and machete, it offers SMGs, ARs, Sniper Rifles, LMGs and more.

Layout

Players can alter the sensitivity settings in FAU-G

FAU-G currently doesn't have an option to customize the control layout. This option will likely be added with future updates. Players can, however, alter the sensitivity settings to some extent.

Custom HUD in Free Fire

Meanwhile, in Free Fire, players can set up a custom HUD based on their preference. They have a greater degree of control over adjusting their sensitivity settings.

Multiplayer

FAU-G features only a campaign mode

As mentioned above, FAU-G currently has only 1 game mode - Campaign. Users cannot play alongside their friends as the multiplayer modes have not been released yet.

In contrast, players can create lobbies in Garena Free Fire to play duo and squad matches with their friends in the battle royale mode. They can also create guilds and participate in the tournaments by collecting dog tags to earn various rewards.

