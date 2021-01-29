Honor Road in FAU-G: All you need to know

FAU-G has already become very popular since its release on January 26th, 2021.

FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) has been developed by a Bengaluru-based company, nCore Games, headed by Dayanidhi M G. The title is an action game based on real occurrences in the Galwan Valley.

The game was first announced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar through his social media handles on September 4th, 2020. Since then, players have eagerly waited for the official launch.

The title recorded of 1M+ downloads within just 24 hours, and many professional players have also appreciated the game.

At present, the game only has the campaign mode. The "5V5 Team Deathmatch" and "Free For All" mode will arrive in the coming days.

Honor Road in FAU-G is basically the level up rewards. Whenever a player's level goes up, the game will give them a gift.

This article sheds light on everything that players need to know about the Honor Road in FAU-G

Everything to know about the Honor Road in FAU-G

How to increase the level?

Step 1: Open the game.

Step 2: Click on "PLAY" on the main screen.

FAU-G's main screen

Step 3: Choose the game mode.

Step 4: Click on "START" and play the game. The more a player completes their task, the more experience they'll receive, which will increase their level.

FAU-G game modes

How to check the level in the Honor Road?

After playing the game, the players can check their level. Click on the profile on the top of the main screen, and then players can check their level in the "Honor Road."

FAU-G Honor Road

These are the items that players will receive in the Honor Road.

What do players get from the Honor Road?

The players will receive different skins of weapons and characters from the "Honor Road."

FAU-G ARSENAL

Moreover, it will also provide them with silver coins that can be used to buy other skins and characters from the "ARSENAL" in the in-game store. The players can find all the skins of the weapons and characters here.

