FaZe Clan vs Nemiga Gaming - CS2 IEM Chengdu 2024 Group B: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The fifth matchup on Day 1 of the IEM Chengdu 2024 will be FaZe vs. Nemiga Gaming. This is one of the most anticipated games of the season, and it will be exciting for fans to watch both teams compete so early in the Group Stage. This best-of-one match will be thrilling because FaZe is among the greatest teams in the world, and Nemiga Gaming is a formidable squad with a significant presence in the European circuit.

This article will discuss both their rosters and offer a prediction as to who's more likely to win in the highly anticipated showdown.

FaZe vs. Nemiga Gaming IEM Chengdu 2024: Who will win this match?

Prediction

FaZe vs. Nemiga Gaming will probably be a very close series. Although the former qualified for the PGL Major Copenhagen in 2024, their rivals were unable to do the same. This is solely because Nemiga was defeated by Samalogod, a tier-2 team, in a Bo1 qualifying match that was ultimately decided by the outcomes of a few rounds.

Nemiga Gaming is unquestionably a formidable squad in the European tier-2 circuit, even though it was unable to qualify for the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024.

This squad is quite active in its local circuit. Nemiga Gaming recorded some resounding victories over their regional competitors in recent CS2 matches. They've also demonstrated the tactics and gameplay that one would expect from a championship-level lineup.

rain is an important rifler for team FaZe (Image via Liquipedia)

After a strong performance at PGL Major Copenhagen 2024, FaZe ultimately fell short against NAVI, becoming the inaugural runner-up in CS2 Major history. Given the team's current form, it should be able to correct the errors that cost them the Copenhagen Major in their next match against Nemiga Gaming.

It is difficult to choose a clear winner for this match because the European tier-2 squad hasn't played any Major matches recently, whereas FaZe recently participated in the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024. As such, the latter should be in top form. Although FaZe has a better chance of winning this series, anything can happen to tip the scales in favor of Nemiga Gaming.

Head-to-head

These two teams haven't played one another head-to-head. The upcoming match will be their first encounter against each other, and it will take place on one of the biggest stages in Counter-Strike 2 esports.

Expected rosters for these teams in IEM Chengdu 2024

FaZe Nemiga Gaming Håvard “rain” Nygaard Aleksandr “1eeR” Nahornyj (IGL) Helvijs ”broky” Saukants Timur “FL4MUS” Maryev Finn “karrigan” Andersen (IGL) Beksultan “khaN” Ospan Robin “ropz” Kool Maksim “riskyb0b” Churikov David “frozen” Čerňanský Kirill “Xant3r” Kononov Filip “NEO” Kubski (Coach) Anton “boX” Burko (Coach)

Livestream details for IEM Chengdu 2024

The date and timing for the IEM Chengdu 2024 FaZe vs Nemiga Gaming match are as follows:

Pacific Time: April 8, 12.30 AM

Central European Time: April 8, 8.30 AM

Indian Standard Time: April 8, 1.00 PM

To watch FaZe v Nemiga Gaming live, viewers can visit the following sites:

FaZe v Nemiga Gaming on Twitch: Watch here

FaZe v Nemiga Gaming on YouTube: Watch here

Check out our other Counter-Strike 2 articles: