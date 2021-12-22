FaZe Jev showcases a new loadout for the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle in COD Vanguard

FaZe Jev has a new Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout for players to try after the latest COD Vanguard update brought some changes to the weapon. Considering Jev is known for his skill with snipers, among other weapons, he's a good resource to look towards.

In his video about the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, he explained the reasons why the sniper needed a buff and what the changes were. While there were slight changes to attachments for the most part, they were meaningful and appeared to change how efficient the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is overall in COD Vanguard. To showcase those changes, FaZe Jev has the perfect loadout.

The loadout that FaZe Jev uses for the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle in COD Vanguard

When FaZe Jev makes a sniper loadout, he typically goes for something that allows him to quick-scope to some degree. His Gorenko Anti-Tink Rifle loadout is no different, and it may be the best option for normal COD Vanguard multiplayer. Of course, players always have the option to change some attachments around.

FaZe Jev Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout in COD Vanguard:

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

Barrel: 420MM Empress

Underbarrel: None

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: ZAC Adjustable

Optic: G1M

Magazine: 13MM AM 7 Round Mags

Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

Proficiency: Focus

Kit: Fully Loaded

The most important part of the loadout is the Barrel attachment, which was one of the main components of the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle adjustments in the update. Players should use the 420MM Empress for a couple of reasons. One is the control that the barrel gives the Gorenko. Recoil is far easier to deal with, which was a problem on the new sniper. Compared to other barrels, the Empress also has the fastest ADS speed.

The Gorenko has become more viable. (Image via FaZe Jev)

Next are the grip attachments and both of them are based around speed. None of the underbarrel attachments are worth equipping due to the speed decrease. On the other hand, using the Fabric Grip is worthwhile on the rear grip so that the Gorenko has faster ADS speeds.

Two other important attachments that can be swapped are the optic and the magazine. The optic that FaZe Jev uses are iron sights that provide speed. He also uses the 7 Round mags, but he mentions that it's certainly viable to use a speed mag instead. In the end, it's up to player preference in COD Vanguard.

