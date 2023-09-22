FC 24 "No Commentary" bug: Possible solutions and more

FC 24's PC release has been far smoother than FIFA 23's last year, but a "No Commentary" bug has left a large portion of the player base irritated. The problem became evident soon after the early access went live at 5 am UK time earlier on September 22. While many of the game modes and supporting functions are working as intended, this glitch has irritated many players.

Anyone who has played FIFA 23 on PC will recall the severe performance issues that plagued the title last year. From random crashes to the anti-cheat not working, the problems were plenty. This time around, the situation has been more relaxing as PC players have been able to enjoy the new features without major hurdles. However, the "No Commentary" bug has completely been a thorn in the way of people trying to immerse themselves into the gameplay. While the exact cause and solution are yet to be deciphered, there are a few tricks that players could try.

Disclaimer: A definite fix will require a patch from the developers. The solutions mentioned in this article are based on reports from other players.

Best ways to fix the FC 24 "No Commentary" bug

1) Integrity Check (Tested by author)

This method is applicable if you purchased FC 24 on Steam. While the game will still require the use of the EA app, the files will be downloaded and stored by Steam. Once you complete the integrity check, the corrupted files will be replaced with the correct ones.

It's unclear as to what corrupted the sound files in the first case, but verifying the integrity of these files automatically replaced them.

2) Switch the game language on Steam

This is another solution that could work, but it's highly situational and, in most cases, doesn't make any difference. Once FC 24 is downloaded, go to the properties from Steam. There's an option to select your language. Switch the language to something other than English and start the game.

Without proceeding any further, force close it and go back to the properties of the game on Steam. Switch back to English, and it should re-download the language files. This has solved the problem for some, but it's a trial-and-error method at best.

3) Change to custom camera

For some bizarre reasons, few FC 24 players have been able to navigate past the "No Commentary" bug with the help of the custom camera mode. This can be done from the in-game settings. Once you switch to custom, you will be able to change the height and zoom of the camera. This has apparently solved the issue for some.

The "No Commentary" bug is certainly a troublesome one, and it will likely require a post-launch update to resolve. What makes matters worse is that not everyone is suffering from it. Thankfully, it doesn't affect the core-gameplay, but definitely dampens the overall experience.