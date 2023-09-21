EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition release date and time across all regions confirmed

Ultimate Edition is the costlier of the two available EA FC 24 versions that players can choose from. It is available on all applicable platforms, barring the Nintendo Switch, and costs $99.99 to acquire. Naturally, this variant of the title has certain benefits that fans won't get with its Standard counterpart. One of the biggest advantages is that gamers get an entire week of extra playtime.

Historically, EA Sports has always allowed Ultimate Edition players to get extra game time compared to those who opt for the Standard Edition. This period usually lasts for three days, but with EA FC 24, it will run for an entire week.

Thanks to the official information available on EA Sports's official websites and all the digital stores, gamers can find the exact time when their copies will become playable. However, there are differences depending on whether one plays on a console or PC.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition start time on consoles

EA FC 24 will be available on both generations of PS and Xbox, and its Ultimate Edition has the same price on the platforms. Its early-access release on the consoles will also take place at the same time on September 22, 2023, but will vary across regions.

Both Xbox and PlayStation will follow regional timings, and players should be able to start their journey in the game at midnight.

There's an additional option for Xbox players in various regions to start their journeys earlier than advertised. This can be done by switching the console region to New Zealand. However, this method is known to cause bans in certain regions.

For players using the normal method, September 22, 2023, at midnight is the date and time when they can access Ultimate Edition.

FC 24 Ultimate Edition start time on PC

FC 24 Ultimate Edition's release on PC follows a different pattern, as it will launch at the same time across all regions. It's scheduled to go live at 00:00 am ET/5:00 am UK Time/9:30 am IST.

This is also the same time when the EA Play trial will go live, and players can enjoy up to 10 hours of all game modes and features. If a player decides to convert their trial to a full purchase, they will get to keep all their in-game progression.

Changing regions in-game is not only ill-advised, but it also won't provide players with any benefits.