FC 24 Unable to connect to EA servers error: Possible solutions, fixes, and more

FC 24 might be out on only early access as of writing, but the "Unable to connect to EA Server" error has been causing problems for players. While the active player pool is still relatively small, as many more will join on Standard Edition, there have been numerous instances where the community has been unable to access the servers.

Having access to the servers in order to play FC 24 is optional. After all, the game has plenty of offline content that doesn't require an active internet connection at all times. However, some of the most popular content, like online friendlies and Ultimate Team, will require you to have a persistent connection with the servers.

While the ongoing issues related to the servers are random, there are a few tips and tricks that you can try if you get the "Unable to Connect to EA server" error.

Best possible solutions for FC 24 Unable to Connect to EA server error

It's important to understand that the Unable to Connect to EA server error pops up when the connection from your side with the server has been disconnected. The possible reasons can be far and wide, and some of them could be down to problems on your end. The rest are usually caused by factors that won't be in your control. Nevertheless, here are some of the common practices that can minimize the fallout.

Restart Ultimate Team

Sometimes, there could be too many players trying to use Ultimate Team at the same time. While EA's servers have a massive capacity to handle internet traffic, they can still get crowded out. This is quite common at 6 pm UK time when fresh content is released. If you are witnessing such an incident in your game, just quit Ultimate Team altogether if you're not removed by default.

Also, make sure to wait a few minutes before trying to log back in. If you don't wait, there's a high chance that you'll get the same error once again.

Ensure internet connectivity

As basic as it sounds, many players are Unable to connect to EA servers because of a sudden data loss from their end. Ensure that your internet is working properly, which also requires an even amount of bandwidth availability at all times.

An unstable internet connection with high speeds will only matter a little, as the servers need a persistent connection.

Check your NAT type

If your internet connection falls under the strict NAT category, it can cause problems when trying to find multiplayer matches. This problem can also take place on consoles, so it's more universal.

If you find out that your internet NAT type is closed or strict, you'll have to change it to open to connect smoothly with the servers. Do note that this method has its risks, so readers are advised to try it at their own risk.

Check social media

With FC 24 now out, EA Sports will be conducting routine maintenance on their servers. This is done to ensure that the servers are working as intended, but they won't be accessible under maintenance. Typically, the developer posts an official message on X to initiate an upcoming server downtime.

These are all the universal solutions that FC 24 players can try if they're getting the Unable to connect to EA server error. Do note that there are some rarer causes as well, but they are usually solved by restarting the game or your platform.