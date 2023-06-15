HoYoverse has released a new event called Feast of the Departed Warriors in Genshin Impact, where travelers have to fight different overworld bosses. Day one challenge of the event features the Thunder Manifestation. Players can increase the difficulty level of the battle by providing several buffs to the enemy and increasing the "Difficulty Multiplier" to obtain a high score and win rewards such as Primogems and Mora.

However, note that the rewards will be given based on each player's score. This Genshin Impact article will present a short guide for the day one challenge in the Feast of the Departed Warriors event.

Genshin Impact Feast of the Departed Warriors Day 1 guide: Crackling Thunder Manifestation

This is a Yoimiya vaporize team (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the enemy in the first part of the new event is the Thunder Manifestation, which is a pure Electro elemental lifeform, it is advised to bring Pyro, Dendro, and Cryo characters or long-ranged DPS units. Here are some of the best teams to clear the Day one challenge:

Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yun Jin + Yelan/Xingqiu

Ganyu + Zhongli/Layla + Bennett + Xiangling

Yelan + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Childe + Xiangling + Kazuha + Bennett

Wanderer + Yelan/Xingqiu + Bennett + Faruzan

An important part of this event is that travelers can select up to three Tempo buffs before entering the battle. These buffs will entirely depend on the teams picked for the challenge, so make sure to pick the right one. For example, teams like Yoimiya Vaporize, Childe International, and Wanderer Hypercarry can benefit from the buff that increases Normal Attack DMG and ATK SPD.

Use consumable buffs for more damage bonus (Image via HoYoverse)

Luckily, travelers can also use consumable items in the event, such as food and potions, to increase the party's damage. The NRE gadget is also available, so one won't have to worry about healing and reviving a unit. Once again, the potion buffs will mostly depend on the team, but players are advised to use the items that give them an increased CRIT Rate and more ATK boost.

Genshin Impact Feast of the Departed Warriors Day 1 Crackling Thunder Manifestation rewards

Feast of the Departed Warriors day one reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of rewards Genshin Impact players can obtain by completing the day one challenge of the Feast of the Departed Warriors event:

Obtain a high score of 500

Primogems x90

Mora x20,000

Guide to Freedom x3

Obtain a high score of 1000

Primogems x15

Mora x20,000

Hero's Wit x5

Obtain a high score of 2000

Mora x20,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x5

Obtain a high score of 4000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x2

Fine Enhancement Ore x8

Obtain a high score of 6000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x2

Fine Enhancement Ore x8

Genshin Impact players who only wish to get the Primogems can aim for a 1000 score by increasing only the Difficulty Multiplier and ignoring the Base Score. That said, they can max out the Base Score and Multiplier if they want to obtain all the rewards.

