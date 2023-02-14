February month's latest Hasty Balloons challenge in Clash of Clans

Participating in the troop challenges like Big Hearted and Tiny & Shiny is the best way to earn extra resources, magic items, gems, experience points, and more in Clash of Clans. All players are welcome to take on these tasks for free to win exclusive challenge rewards.

Hasty Balloons is the latest troop challenge in the game. As per the requirements, gamers need to employ a certain number of Balloons in their army composition to win 10 multiplayer battles. Upon completing the mission, they will win rewards like magic items, additional resources, and experience points.

In this article we will explore the latest Hasty Balloons challenge in Clash of Clans, its rewards, and the best attacking strategies players can use to complete it.

What is Hasty Balloons troop challenge in Clash of Clans and how to complete it

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Hasty Balloons are here! Rule the skies with a 90% discount on Balloons and Haste Spell and earn 200 gems! Hasty Balloons are here! Rule the skies with a 90% discount on Balloons and Haste Spell and earn 200 gems! https://t.co/NLVz0PrSRE

Hasty Balloons, which can be found in the game's events section, is the most recent troop challenge. It uses the game's most lethal mix of troops and spells, as the name suggests. As such, Balloons and Haste Spell need to be used in successful multiplayer matches.

February's Hasty Balloons challenge in Clash of Clans is described as follows:

"Look to the sky and tremble. Dominate your enemies with this deadly combo."

The Hasty Balloons job, which is comparable to the Titanic Strength and Big Hearted tasks, requires players to use Balloons in at least 10 multiplayer battles. The progress bar grows with each victory in a multiplayer combat, and after 10 wins, they will earn special rewards.

The number of Balloons to utilize in battle depends on the player's Town Hall level. Players in Town Hall 13 need to use a minimum of six. Due to the removal of the training cost with the summer update, gamers won't earn the special unit training cost decrease in the challenge as they did in the April's Hasty Balloon challenge.

Multiplayer battles must be won in order to count towards the progress bar. Players can quickly eliminate bases by combining powerful air troops like Rocket Balloons, Dragons, Electro Dragons, and others with Balloons. They can also use the required quantity with attacking strategies like BoWiBa and GiBarch.

The challenge must be completed by the deadline for players to receive special gifts, magical goods, and experience points.

Rewards for completing February's Hasty Balloons challenge

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Have a great weekend, Chief! If you didn't get the chance to complete the first Ice Golem event, you can now train our latest troop at a discount and win 3x Power Potions! 100 gems and a Builder Potion up for grabs too when you complete the Hasty Balloons event!Have a great weekend, Chief! If you didn't get the chance to complete the first Ice Golem event, you can now train our latest troop at a discount and win 3x Power Potions! 100 gems and a Builder Potion up for grabs too when you complete the Hasty Balloons event! Have a great weekend, Chief! 🎉 https://t.co/lFxJyI0xca

Players should employ Balloons with Haste Spells, Dragon Riders, Lava Hounds, Super Dragons, and Electro Dragons to win online battles and complete the Hasty Balloons challenge. Rewards for completing Hasty Balloons include resources, magic items, and experience points. They are:

Players will get 400 experience points after 10 victories in Balloon-based multiplayer combat.

Hasty Balloons is a task that rewards players with one Hero Potion, which raises the level of heroes and pets for an hour.

The Hasty Balloons task, which allows players to win rewards like experience points and potions, is unquestionably the best troop challenge in Clash of Clans. To be eligible for all of the incentives, they must complete the challenge by February 16.

