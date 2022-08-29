Latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans: Titanic Strength 

A well-known mobile game called Clash of Clans has become more well-known as a result of recent updates and in-game difficulties. Challenges form a crucial component of it, which demand that players use a certain unit to prevail in multiplayer combat in order to earn special rewards and experience points.

To assist players accumulate more resources and advance through the game more quickly, the developers release new challenges every week. The most recent addition is called "Titanic Strength," and it is based on the Giant troop. It is free to take part in, and winners will receive exclusive rewards.

This article will go over the Clash of Clans Titanic Strength challenge, its rewards, and more.

A guide to Titanic Strength challenge in Clash of Clans

Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge!

The Titanic Strength is the latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans, where players must use the Giants in multiplayer battles to win special rewards. They must complete the challenge by September 2, otherwise it will expire and they will not be able to unlock the rewards.

The in-game description of the Titanic Strength challenge is as follows:

"Flex your might and muscle your way through defenses when you use Giants during this event."

Giant is one of the most popular troops in the game, which is usually opted for during farming attacks to collect resources like Elixir, Gold, and Dark Elixir. Players use the Giants as a tank troop with support from other units like the Barbarians, Archers, and Minions.

Similar to the Wizard of Awes and Pocket Rocket tasks, players must employ at least the required amount of Giants in multiplayer combat to fulfill this one. They may use attacking strategies like GiBArch and GoWipe with the unit to win multiplayer battles.

Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions!

The Town Hall level determines the minimum number of Giants a player must utilize in multiplayer combat; for instance, participants with Town Hall 13 must deploy a minimum of six Giants in multiplayer battles. The progress meter rises as players continue to use the unit to win battles, and they will receive rewards after winning 10 battles.

Players can see the challenge progress by clicking on the in-game events section. There, they can also see the required number of Giants to be used in multiplayer battles. They should complete the challenge before the deadline to unlock all the rewards.

Rewards for Titanic Strength challenge

Completing the Titanic Strength challenge is great way to accumulate experience points and advance through the game. Magic items are among the additional rewards for finishing it. The following are several prizes players can earn rewards once they complete the challenge:

Players will gain 400 experience stars after 10 victories in multiplayer matches.

Those who complete the challenge will receive five Wall Rings, which they can use to upgrade the wall piece immediately. Depending on the wall's level, different numbers of Wall Rings will be needed to upgrade the wall piece.

Finally, the Titanic Strength challenge in Clash of Clans is a good way to earn experience points, resources, and magic items. Players must complete the it by September 2 to unlock all the rewards.

