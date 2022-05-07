Top 5 attack combinations for Town Hall 13 in Clash of Clans

Town Hall is the second highest town hall level in Clash of Clans, where players get access to some strong defenses like Inferno Towers, Eagle Artillery, Scattershots, and Giga Tesla.

With so many strong defenses, it becomes difficult for 3 star Town Hall 13 bases in multiplayer and clan war battles. So, players must use good army compositions and attacking strategies to easily obtain three stars for the clan.

Players may change the army composition of the attack strategy according to the opponent's base and defense levels. This article will discuss the top 5 Town Hall 13 attacking strategies to use in Clash of Clans.

Town Hall 13 Attack Strategies in Clash of Clans

5) Mass Dragons

Army composition:

15 Dragons

3 Rage Spells

1 Freeze Spell

4 Invisibility Spells

Super Wizards, Freeze Spell, Poison Spell and Battle Blimp (Clan Castle)

In Clash of Clans, the most prevalent air attacking technique is Mass Dragons, which is ideal for bases with weak air defenses.

Super Wizards can destroy the core of the base with the help of Battle Blimp and Invisibility Spells, allowing Dragons and Heroes to finish the rest of the base.

To aid the Super Wizards in destroying the town hall and other important defenses, players should employ the Invisibility Spell every 4 seconds.

4) Mass Miner

Army composition:

50 Miners

3 Heal Spells

4 Invisibility Spells

1 Poison Spell

Super Wizards, Rage Spell and Battle Blimp (Clan Castle)

The ability of miners to go underground shields them from a lot of harm. As a result, it is an excellent ground troop to employ in attack strategy.

If players can take down the enemy's clan castle forces utilizing Heroes and Spells, the Mass Miner is one of the most offensive attacking techniques in Clash of Clans.

It can be used in conjunction with Queen Walk to create a funnel before using the Mass Miner attack.

3) Queen Charge LavaLoon

Army composition:

2 Lava Hounds

22 Balloons

5 Healers

2 Baby Dragons

9 Minions

2 Archers

3 Rage Spells

2 Haste Spells

2 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

Yeti, Valkyrie, Jump Spell, and Battle Blimp (Clan Castle)

Queen Walk is used in the Queen Charge LavaLoon attack plan to clear anti-air fortifications such as Inferno Tower, Air Defenses, and Eagle Artillery. It's an improved variant of the standard LavaLoon offensive strategy.

Due to the limited number of troops in this attack, it is simple to use. However, consistent practice is required before deploying it in clan war battles.

2) Electro DragLoon

Army composition:

7 Electro Dragons

8 Balloons

2 Wizards

2 Archers

1 Baby Dragon

3 Rage Spells

2 Lightning Spells

2 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

Yeti, Rage Spell and Battle Blimp (Clan Castle)

It is undoubtedly the finest air attacking technique in the game since Electro Dragons can quickly clear a line of defenses without taking much damage.

Like other air attack strategies, players can employ the Electro DragLoon assault tactic using Rage or Lightning Spells.

Players can add Archers and Minions to this attacking strategy to clear outer buildings and structures.

1) Yeti Smash

Army composition:

5 Healers

7 Yetis

4 Balloons

2 Wizards

4 Earthquake Spells

2 Rage Spells

1 Jump Spell

1 Poison Spell

Yetis are favored above other troops because they deal good damage and have Yetimites who can go into buildings and cause additional damage, making the Yeti Smash attack style far more viable than other options.

It can be used to easily gain three stars in Clash of Clans multiplayer and clan war battles. According to the enemy's base, players can adjust the army composition.

